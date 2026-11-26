4.4% Unemployment rate (Aug–Oct) ING estimate 4.7%/ Previous 4.7%

According to the latest labour market statistics from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (HCSO), the labour market delivered a positive surprise. In October, the unemployment rate fell to 4.4% according to the monthly model estimate. Meanwhile, the official three-month moving average survey also declined to 4.4%. Based on these two indicators, it appears that the labour market deterioration seen during the summer was more of a temporary setback rather than the beginning of a more persistent, structural weakening. The number of unemployed people fell to around 214,000.

Looking at the three-month data, almost 40% of unemployed people have been looking for a job for less than three months, which is 4.9ppt lower than a year ago. At the same time, however, the share of long-term unemployed, those who have been looking for a job for more than a year, increased to 33%. In other words, while the share of recently unemployed people has declined, one in three jobseekers has remained out of work for more than a year.

Examining the details, the population decline continued at what has become a familiar pace of almost 5,000 people per month. At the same time, the number of economically active people increased again in October. This suggests that, on the one hand, inactive people are returning to the labour market, while on the other hand, some unemployed people are moving back into employment. This is also reflected in the employment figures, with the number of employed people increasing by almost 21,000 on a monthly basis and reaching an 18-month high, while the employment rate posted a record high.

Historical trends in the Hungarian labour market (%) Source: HCSO, ING

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Based on the figures, the Hungarian labour market remains tight, with data from the past two months even pointing to some renewed tightening. Of course, the current situation is nowhere near that seen at the end of the 2010s, when acute labour shortages and record-low unemployment were commonplace. Geopolitical uncertainty, including the renewed risk of tariff hikes, along with the evolving domestic economic policy environment, continues to weigh on business optimism. According to the latest soft indicators, businesses' willingness to hire has fallen to a 16-month low, meaning that the gap between companies planning to expand and reduce their workforce has widened significantly in favour of the latter. The deterioration in employment prospects is particularly striking in the retail and construction sectors. In the former, the changing economic policy environment affecting the sector may be playing a role, while in the latter, the temporary freeze of public investment could also be a factor.

Changes in the labour market since mid-2022 ('000, 3-m moving avg) Source: HCSO, ING">

Nevertheless, the overall picture is not particularly gloomy. We do not expect any meaningful improvement in labour supply, which should continue to discourage companies from making layoffs. There is no demographic turnaround on the horizon, while our calculations suggest that the potential labour supply has shrunk by around 190,000 people compared to the peak labour market in mid-2022. For comparison, this is roughly equivalent to the entire population of the second-biggest town in Hungary.

The next few months will be crucial from an employment perspective. The three-year wage agreement has been revised, with the involved parties agreeing on lower-than-previously-planned, but still significant, increases in the minimum wage and the guaranteed minimum wage. In our view, higher labour costs may also be playing a role in companies' growing plans to reduce headcount. And while this could lead to higher labour market turnover than previously expected, we still do not expect a sudden break in the overall trend.

For now, the stronger incoming data is enough for us to maintain our forecast of an average unemployment rate of around 4.5% in 2026, with broadly the same rate expected in 2027. What has changed is the balance of risks. Previously balanced, these have now tilted slightly to the upside regarding unemployment as geopolitical uncertainty persists and wage pressures look stronger than we had previously anticipated.