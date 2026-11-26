MENAFN - KNN India)India has approved a USD 1.2 billion incentive programme to boost domestic manufacturing of advanced construction equipment and reduce dependence on imports, particularly from China, following Beijing's export controls on key machinery.

India's construction and infrastructure equipment market is valued at USD 10.5 billion and is the world's third-largest, with imports meeting 45 per cent of domestic demand, Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, as reported by Reuters.

Incentives to Cover Equipment and Components

The eight-year scheme will provide sales-linked incentives to original equipment manufacturers, including JCB, Caterpillar and Hitachi, as well as component manufacturers, including small businesses will also offer grants for equipment testing to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities.

The programme will cover seven categories of equipment, including tunnel boring machines, excavators and drilling machines, along with five component categories, including engines and transmission systems.

China Export Controls Prompt Push for Local Manufacturing

India relies heavily on imported tunnel boring machines used in metro rail and highway construction, with China among its key suppliers. Beijing's export controls on tunnel boring machines, effective November 18, have added urgency to India's efforts to develop domestic production.

Vaishnaw said the incentive programme is expected to attract investments of Rs 21,000 crore and generate import substitution worth Rs 22,500 crore, helping reduce reliance on overseas suppliers and strengthen the domestic construction equipment industry.

(KNN Bureau)

