MENAFN - KNN India)The Himachal Pradesh government has amended the Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy-2021 to increase free power royalty from hydroelectric projects operated by central public sector undertakings (CPSUs) to 50 per cent after 40 years of commissioning.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said hydropower was a major source of state revenue and Himachal Pradesh should receive a greater share of returns from projects using its water resources.

He said the move would strengthen state finances and support development and welfare activities, as per the report by The Times Of India.

Revised Royalty Structure

Under the amended provisions, projects operated by NHPC, SJVN and NTPC will provide 50 per cent of their power generation to the state as free power royalty for the first 10 years after completing 40 years of operation.

After 50 years, these projects will revert to the state government, with separate agreements to be signed with the concerned CPSUs.

Currently, the state receives 12 per cent free power royalty for the first 12 years, 18 per cent for the next 18 years and 30 per cent for the remaining 10 years of the agreement period.

The amendment covers NHPC's Baira Siul, Chamera-I, II and III, and Parbati Stage-II and III projects; SJVN's Nathpa Jhakri and Rampur projects; and NTPC's Kol Dam project.

Baira Siul, commissioned in 1982, has already completed more than four decades of operation. The state government said the amendment aims to secure greater economic benefits from long-operational hydropower projects.

(KNN Bureau)

