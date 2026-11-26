MENAFN - KNN India)India will require cumulative investments of USD 22-24 trillion, or around USD 500 billion annually, to achieve its Net Zero target by 2070, according to a joint report by the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) and Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Current annual climate investment stands at around USD 135 billion, highlighting the need to mobilise more capital across sectors and develop financing models suited to emerging technologies, as per the report by the Businessline.

Climate Investment Concentrated in Few Sectors

India attracted around USD 31 billion in climate and sustainability equity funding between 2021 and October 2026. Power and low-carbon fuels received USD 19 billion, while transport attracted USD 9.5 billion, together accounting for over 90 per cent of total funding. Manufacturing, waste and agriculture received around USD 1 billion each.

Equity funding reached USD 6.2 billion across 243 rounds in the first ten months of 2026, indicating a shift towards fewer but larger transactions.

BCG Managing Director Anirban Mukherjee said investment had scaled up in renewable power and electric mobility, but storage, grids, green fuels, industry and adaptation still needed financing suited to their timelines and risks.

Financing Challenges

The report identified technology validation, risk assessment, capital mobilisation and project bankability as key challenges. Many emerging technologies lack testing infrastructure and established performance records, making investors cautious.

It also noted that some climate projects require 12-15 years of funding, compared with typical fund lifetimes of 7-10 years.

IVCA Climate and Sustainability Council Co-Chair Nakul Zaveri said India must broaden investment opportunities and develop financing structures for businesses at different stages of maturity.

The report called for stronger technical validation, reliable climate-risk data, clear green standards and greater use of patient and blended finance to support early-stage climate projects.

(KNN Bureau)