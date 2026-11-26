MENAFN - KNN India)Registrations on the Udyam Registration Portal and Udyam Assist Platform crossed 10 crore on October 30, 2026, marking an increase from 1.02 crore registrations in 2020, according to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

The Udyam Registration Portal was launched on July 1, 2020, to provide enterprises with an online, paperless registration facility based on self-declaration.

The system uses Aadhaar and PAN details, along with information from GST and Income Tax databases, and does not require physical document submissions or periodic renewal.

Before Udyam, MSME registration was carried out through the Entrepreneurs Memorandum (EM-II) and Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum (UAM) systems. Between 2006 and September 17, 2015, around 21.96 lakh enterprises registered under EM-II through a physical application process. The UAM system, introduced on September 18, 2015, recorded around 1.02 crore registrations until June 30, 2020.

The Ministry launched the Udyam Assist Platform on January 11, 2023, to facilitate the formalisation of informal micro-enterprises through designated financial institutions and partner agencies.

According to the Ministry, Udyam registration enables enterprises to access various government support programmes, including the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) and Priority Sector Lending, subject to applicable eligibility conditions.

The registration framework also supports the implementation of programmes such as the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), National SC-ST Hub and Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises.

Women-led enterprises accounted for 3.76 crore registrations, representing 37.8 per cent of the combined registrations on the two platforms, the Ministry said.

(KNN Bureau)

