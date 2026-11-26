MENAFN - KNN India)The Aluminium Association of India (AAI) has urged the government to raise import duties on aluminium products, introduce mandatory quality standards for imported scrap and support downstream aluminium parks to strengthen domestic manufacturing and support a proposed investment pipeline of around Rs 4 lakh crore.

In its recommendations for the Union Budget 2027-28, submitted to the Ministries of Finance, Commerce and Industry, and Mines, as well as the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the association has proposed changes across the aluminium value chain.

India's aluminium demand is projected to rise from around 6 million tonnes in FY26 to 11.5 million tonnes by FY33. The industry plans to expand domestic capacity from 4.3 million tonnes per annum to 11 million tonnes, with an estimated investment of Rs 4 lakh crore.

AAI said adding one million tonnes of aluminium capacity requires around Rs 60,000 crore, making a stable and predictable policy framework essential for long-term investment.

Higher Import Duties and Scrap Quality Standards

The association has proposed increasing the basic customs duty on primary aluminium to 10 per cent and raising the duty on downstream aluminium products to 15 per cent.

For imported aluminium scrap, it has sought maintenance or an increase in import duties until mandatory quality controls are introduced. It has proposed allowing imports only when aluminium content exceeds 91 per cent.

AAI noted that these measures would strengthen domestic manufacturers and the local scrap market, encourage responsible recycling and reduce foreign exchange outflows. India incurred an import-related foreign exchange outgo of Rs 88,434 crore under Chapter 76 of the customs tariff in FY26, it said.

Proposal for Downstream Aluminium Parks

AAI has also sought government support for downstream aluminium parks under a plug-and-play model, providing manufacturers with common infrastructure and access to hot metal.

Such facilities could reduce remelting and logistics costs, encourage domestic value addition and support employment and exports.

The association said the proposed capacity expansion could double employment in the aluminium sector and create opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

India had the resources, capabilities and demand to build a globally competitive aluminium industry, but a predictable policy and competitive domestic manufacturing environment would be crucial to attracting investment and meeting a larger share of domestic demand through local production, AAI added.

(KNN Bureau)