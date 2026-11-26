MENAFN - KNN India)The Centre has extended the deadline for duty-free imports of 10 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of raw sugar by three months to March 31, 2027, while allowing additional time for importers to convert the raw sugar into white or refined sugar and sell it in the domestic market until September 30, 2027.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced the extensions through a notification and a separate public notice issued on Wednesday.

Through the notification, the DGFT extended the validity of the duty-free import window under the Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) from December 31, 2026, to March 31, 2027.

The overall quota remains unchanged at 10 lakh MT. The import policy for raw sugar continues under the 'Free' category, subject to the prescribed TRQ conditions. The scheme allows a specified quantity of imports at a lower or zero customs duty, subject to eligibility and other requirements.

Extended Processing and Sale Timeline

In a separate public notice, the DGFT extended the deadline for converting imported raw sugar into white or refined sugar and selling the processed product in the domestic market to September 30, 2027.

The DGFT clarified that all other terms and conditions under its earlier notification and public notice dated August 20, 2026, as amended from time to time, would remain unchanged.

The government had initially allowed duty-free imports of 10 lakh MT of raw sugar on August 20, 2026, with the import window closing on October 31, 2026. The deadline was subsequently extended to December 31, 2026, through a notification issued on October 19.

The latest amendment marks the second extension of the import window since the quota was introduced in August.

The original policy framework also allowed a one-time conversion from the Advance Authorisation Scheme to the TRQ Scheme, subject to prescribed eligibility and operational conditions.

Both documents issued on Wednesday were signed by DGFT Lav Agarwal. The import policy amendment was issued with the approval of the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry.

(KNN Bureau)

