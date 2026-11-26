MENAFN - KNN India)The Delhi government will install 540 electric vehicle (EV) chargers at 180 locations across the national capital under the PM E-DRIVE scheme to strengthen public charging infrastructure and accelerate EV adoption.

Delhi Transco Limited (DTL), the government's nodal agency for charging infrastructure, has initiated the process of appointing operators to install and operationalise the chargers, officials said on Wednesday. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 62 crore, PTI reported.

Each location will have three chargers: a 12 kW unit with two charging guns for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers; a 60 kW unit with two guns for N1 goods carriers, electric four-wheelers and private cars; and a 120 kW fast charger with two guns.

The 180 locations have been divided into two packages of 90 sites each. Package 1 will primarily cover western and northern Delhi, while Package 2 will cover southern, New Delhi and eastern parts of the capital.

Rising Charging Demand

The expansion comes ahead of phased vehicle electrification mandates under the Delhi EV Policy 2026. From January 1, 2027, only electric three-wheelers (L5) and electric N1 goods carriers will be eligible for new registrations in Delhi. The mandate will extend to electric two-wheelers from April 1, 2028.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has also set a target of establishing 32,062 EV charging points in Delhi by December 2029.

DTL has been designated as the nodal agency for planning, coordinating and implementing public EV charging and battery-swapping infrastructure in the national capital. The policy aims to improve air quality through vehicle purchase and scrapping incentives, exemptions from road tax and registration fees, phased electrification mandates and expanded charging facilities.

The government has emphasised that the network must offer reliable, safe and accessible services, including operational chargers, easy payment facilities and adequate capacity to meet rising demand.

Support Under PM E-DRIVE

The Centre's PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme has an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore over two years, including Rs 2,000 crore for public EV charging infrastructure.

Under the scheme, the Ministry of Heavy Industries plans to support 22,100 additional fast public chargers of 60 kW and above for electric four-wheelers, including around 18,900 in cities and 3,200 along highways.

It will also support 1,800 fast chargers of 240 kW and above for electric buses and trucks, with around 1,600 planned along identified highways and 200 in cities. Public fast-charging facilities for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers will also receive support.

The scheme provides for an 80 per cent capital subsidy on the upstream, or behind-the-meter, infrastructure required to establish public fast-charging stations.

The Ministry of Power's 2024 guidelines allow public charging stations to be set up as a de-licensed activity, provided they meet prescribed technical and performance standards. Government capital support is also intended to reduce initial investment costs and improve the financial viability of charging projects.

(KNN Bureau)