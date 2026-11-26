MENAFN - KNN India)Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday reviewed five infrastructure projects worth over Rs 78,000 crore across the road, power, coal and railway sectors, and called for faster execution, improved coordination and stronger accountability among the Centre and State Governments.

Chairing the 55th meeting of the Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) platform at Seva Teerth, the Prime Minister also reviewed the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) ecosystem and the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU).

Focus on Timely Project Execution

Modi said delays in infrastructure projects not only increase costs but also postpone the benefits intended for citizens, businesses and the economy.

He asked concerned ministries and State Governments to resolve pending issues with clear responsibilities and realistic timelines, while maintaining high construction standards.

Reviewing the road project, he called for expeditious implementation and stressed the need to focus on outcomes rather than outlays. On the coal project, he emphasised that rehabilitation and resettlement should be completed in a timely and dignified manner alongside project execution.

For the power project, the Prime Minister suggested exploring decentralised solar and wind power models closer to consumption centres, wherever feasible, based on local resources and demand.

Industry Participation in ITI Upgradation

Reviewing the ITI ecosystem and PM-SETU, Modi called on Chief Ministers and Chief Secretaries to take the lead in strengthening ITIs and expanding industry participation in their upgradation.

He urged industry to partner with ITIs to align training with current and future manpower requirements. Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) were also asked to assess their future workforce needs and strengthen linkages with ITIs for training and recruitment in relevant trades.

PM Modi encouraged PSUs to support practical training and apprenticeships and increase the recruitment of trained ITI graduates. Such partnerships, he said, would provide students with industry experience while helping companies access skilled workers suited to their operational requirements.

He also stressed that skilling programmes should be organised around industrial clusters and sector-specific needs, with ITI trades, curricula and training capacity aligned with existing industries and upcoming regional investments.

Classroom–Company–Career Approach

Modi also advocated a 'Classroom–Company–Career' (3C) approach to ITI education, connecting classroom learning with practical industry exposure and subsequent employment and career progression.

He emphasised that ITIs and industry should work together to provide students with relevant technical knowledge, workplace experience and clearer pathways from training to employment.

(KNN Bureau)