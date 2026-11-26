MENAFN - KNN India)The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the Automobile and Auto Component Industry disbursed incentives worth Rs 4,385.28 crore during FY2026-27 as of November 25, taking cumulative disbursements since its launch to Rs 6,771.64 crore, the Ministry of Heavy Industries said.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy chaired a review meeting with Additional Secretary of the Ministry Dr. Hanif Qureshi to assess the scheme's implementation and progress.

The scheme has an approved budgetary outlay of Rs 25,938 crore and aims to support domestic manufacturing of advanced automotive technology products and components.

As of September 30, 2026, approved applicants had reported cumulative investments of Rs 52,806 crore, exceeding the targeted investment of Rs 42,500 crore. The scheme has also recorded incremental sales of Rs 82,993 crore over the base year FY2019-20 and generated 77,755 employment opportunities.

Under the scheme, eligible products must meet a minimum Domestic Value Addition (DVA) requirement of 50 Percent to qualify for incentives.

As of November 25, DVA certificates had been issued to nine Champion Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) covering 139 products and variants, and 10 Component Champions covering 53 products and variants.

(KNN Bureau)

