Seabank Officially Appoints CEO And Standing Deputy CEO
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 November 2026 – The Board of Directors (BOD) of Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank, HOSE: SSB) has elected Mr. Le Van Tan as Vice Chairman for the 2023-2028 term, effective 23 November 2026. Following approval from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), he has been appointed CEO, effective 25 November 2026, succeeding Mr. Le Quoc Long, who has completed his term and retired.
The BOD has also appointed Mr. Nguyen Hong Quang as Standing Deputy CEO, effective 25 November 2026. Both appointments were completed in accordance with applicable legal requirements and approved by the SBV under Official Letter No. 10722/NHNN-QLGS.
These appointments strengthen SeABank's executive leadership, ensure continuity in governance and management, and support the Bank's strategic priorities.
Mr. Le Van Tan, born in 1970, holds an MBA from Columbia Southern University (USA) and has 32 years of experience in governance, business management, retail and banking-finance, including 18 years with SeABank.
Prior to his appointment as CEO, he held several senior positions at SeABank, including Deputy CEO, Acting Deputy CEO, BOD member, Vice Chairman and, most recently, Chairman of the BOD. With extensive leadership experience and a deep understanding of the Bank's operations, he is expected to lead the Executive Board in pursuing strategic objectives, accelerating digital transformation, enhancing business efficiency and strengthening risk management.
Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Le Van Tan said: “I am deeply honored and proud that the BOD has entrusted me with the role of CEO. My 18 years with SeABank have been a proud journey. This responsibility is both an honor and a strong commitment, which I undertake together with the Executive Board and all employees. We will build on our strengths, solidarity and aspiration for innovation to take SeABank further, creating sustainable value for our customers, shareholders and the community.”
Mr. Nguyen Hong Quang holds a Master's degree in Finance and Banking from the University of Wales (UK) and has 19 years of experience in banking-finance at major financial institutions including TPBank, MSB and SeABank. Over more than a decade at SeABank, he has held key leadership positions in treasury, retail banking, investment and human resources, developing broad management expertise and an in-depth understanding of the Bank's business.
Following these appointments, SeABank's 10-member Executive Board brings diverse expertise to drive digital transformation, international integration and sustainable growth.
rong> Hashtag: #SeABank #CEO #Leadership
The BOD has also appointed Mr. Nguyen Hong Quang as Standing Deputy CEO, effective 25 November 2026. Both appointments were completed in accordance with applicable legal requirements and approved by the SBV under Official Letter No. 10722/NHNN-QLGS.
These appointments strengthen SeABank's executive leadership, ensure continuity in governance and management, and support the Bank's strategic priorities.
Mr. Le Van Tan, born in 1970, holds an MBA from Columbia Southern University (USA) and has 32 years of experience in governance, business management, retail and banking-finance, including 18 years with SeABank.
Prior to his appointment as CEO, he held several senior positions at SeABank, including Deputy CEO, Acting Deputy CEO, BOD member, Vice Chairman and, most recently, Chairman of the BOD. With extensive leadership experience and a deep understanding of the Bank's operations, he is expected to lead the Executive Board in pursuing strategic objectives, accelerating digital transformation, enhancing business efficiency and strengthening risk management.
Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Le Van Tan said: “I am deeply honored and proud that the BOD has entrusted me with the role of CEO. My 18 years with SeABank have been a proud journey. This responsibility is both an honor and a strong commitment, which I undertake together with the Executive Board and all employees. We will build on our strengths, solidarity and aspiration for innovation to take SeABank further, creating sustainable value for our customers, shareholders and the community.”
Mr. Nguyen Hong Quang holds a Master's degree in Finance and Banking from the University of Wales (UK) and has 19 years of experience in banking-finance at major financial institutions including TPBank, MSB and SeABank. Over more than a decade at SeABank, he has held key leadership positions in treasury, retail banking, investment and human resources, developing broad management expertise and an in-depth understanding of the Bank's business.
Following these appointments, SeABank's 10-member Executive Board brings diverse expertise to drive digital transformation, international integration and sustainable growth.
rong> Hashtag: #SeABank #CEO #Leadership
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