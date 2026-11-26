MENAFN - ValueWalk) The Bureau of Economic Analysis revised third-quarter 2026 real GDP growth up 0.9 percentage point to a 4.3 percent annual rate in its second estimate released November 25, and the biggest single lift came from software.

The figure, up from October's advance estimate of 3.4 percent and above the 3.5 percent Reuters consensus, nearly doubles the second quarter's 2.2 percent pace. Corporate profits from current production rose $206.0 billion in the quarter, against a $384.0 billion increase in Q2, and current-dollar GDP growth was revised to 6.2 percent from 5.6 percent.

Software led the revision

The BEA said the upgrade“was revised up 0.9 percentage point from the advance estimate, primarily reflecting upward revisions to investment and consumer spending.” The release states that“the revision to investment was led by an upward revision to intellectual property products, notably software, based primarily on revisions to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index for system and application software publishing, excluding maintenance, tech support and games.”

Investment added 3.7 percentage points to the quarter's growth, consumer spending 2.8 points. Household spending was revised up to 4.2 percent growth from 3.8 percent, and real final sales to private domestic purchasers, which strips out government, inventories and trade, rose 5.8 percent, revised up 0.9 percentage point.

The software investment lift was partly offset by a downward revision to services, led by health care on new Census Quarterly Services Survey data.

Prices cooled alongside the growth

The price index for gross domestic purchases rose 2.7 percent, revised down 0.3 percentage point, a sharp slowdown from 5.6 percent in Q2. The PCE price index rose 2.1 percent and core PCE rose 2.5 percent, both unchanged from the advance estimate. Real gross domestic income rose 4.4 percent, against a revised 2.3 percent in Q2.

The growth was broad: investment, consumer spending and government spending all contributed, partly offset by a decrease in exports, with imports the largest drag at minus 2.6 points.

The BEA's third estimate of Q3 GDP, with industry-level detail, is due December 23, 2026.