MENAFN - ValueWalk) The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, the PCE price index, rose 3.8 percent in the 12 months to October, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its personal income and outlays report released November 25. Excluding food and energy, the core PCE price index rose 3.3 percent over the same 12 months.

On a monthly basis, the PCE price index rose 0.3 percent from September, and the core index rose 0.3 percent as well. The monthly pace cooled from September, when the headline index climbed 0.5 percent.

The report showed household income growing faster than spending.“Personal income increased $201.8 billion (0.7 percent at a monthly rate) in October,” the BEA release states. Disposable personal income rose $200.5 billion, or 0.8 percent, while personal consumption expenditures rose $63.8 billion, or 0.3 percent. Personal saving came to $1.00 trillion, a saving rate of 4.1 percent of disposable income.

Income growth was partly a one-time payment

BEA said the October income gain primarily reflected increases in compensation, government social benefits and income receipts on assets. The social-benefits increase was led by one-time payments tied to the Medicare Improvement Fund premium rebate, so part of the 0.7 percent headline is a one-off. Within compensation, private wages and salaries led the increase, based on Bureau of Labor Statistics employment data.

Real spending slipped as prices rose

Inflation-adjusted consumer spending actually declined slightly in October, falling $5.8 billion, even as current-dollar spending rose. The nominal gain split between $11.8 billion more spent on goods and $52.1 billion more on services, meaning October's spending growth was entirely price-driven. Readers tracking the macro data should also note that BEA revised its estimates for April through September 2026 to incorporate new wage data, so prior-month figures have shifted.

The report carries one forward-looking detail of its own: starting in January 2027, the BEA will publish this release in HTML only, ending the identical PDF version.