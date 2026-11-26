MENAFN - ValueWalk) CleanSpark (CLSK) said on its fiscal Q4 earnings call on November 24 that it is considering selling a small amount of Bitcoin in excess of what it mines each quarter, a shift that would turn the miner's 13,530-BTC treasury into an active funding pool after a $987 million annual loss.

“We see the selling of a small amount of Bitcoin in excess of the quarterly production to be one way of de-risking,” Chief Financial Officer Gary Vecchiarelli told analysts. He added that the plan, if adopted, would be run reactively: the company would“use that capital to make sure that we prevent dilution or bringing additional debt just to grow the company.”

A treasury that now works for a living

The remarks reframed what has been a passive store of value. CleanSpark has already sold Bitcoin since September to raise cash for expected acquisitions, though the amount remains undisclosed, and Vecchiarelli described the holdings as“a liquid source of non-dilutive capital.” The September quarter was the first since at least 2024 in which the company ended with less Bitcoin than it started, holding 13,530 BTC after selling 2,102 coins against 1,708 mined, figures tallied from the company's monthly operating updates.

The strategic read for equity holders is straightforward. Where many miners fund expansion by issuing shares into a market that rewards headline treasury size, CleanSpark is choosing to spend the treasury itself rather than dilute holders or add debt ahead of the 2028 halving. The cost is a headline loss: the company recorded a $987 million net loss for the fiscal year ended September 30, versus $364 million net income a year earlier, with two-thirds of the swing attributed to noncash fair-value adjustments as Bitcoin fell from about $114,100 to $83,600. Revenue fell 25% to $576.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA came in at a loss of $304.2 million.

Trimming machines, holding the line on dilution

Alongside the treasury shift, CleanSpark cut about 25,000 machines from its mining fleet in the September quarter, bringing machines in operation to about 200,000 and improving energy efficiency to 14.8 joules per terahash from 15.8. Vecchiarelli said hash rate will probably fluctuate, but“we will continue to mine so as long as it's profitable.”

The company's first AI data hall in Sandersville, Georgia remains on track for the fourth quarter of 2027, with miners at the site to be unplugged from late 2027 and then relocated or sold. How much Bitcoin has been sold since September, and which acquisitions the proceeds are earmarked for, remain undisclosed.