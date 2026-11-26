MENAFN - ValueWalk) The Trump administration proposed new tariffs on 14 major trading partners on November 25, framing the move as a response to what it calls structural excess industrial capacity, with the highest rates aimed at China. No official document has been published; the plan was first reported through people familiar with the preparation, who said the levies are designed to replace tariffs the Supreme Court struck down.

The proposed tariffs rest on Section 301 investigations rather than the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the legal basis the Supreme Court invalidated. Sarah Ying, head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets, said the market had priced most of the rates in advance.

“Most of these 301 tariffs were very well expected, these aren't new tariffs. This isn't a Liberation Day 2.0,” Ying said, adding that the administration is trying to right-size its tariff regime after IEEPA was struck down.

Futures fell, but analysts saw little new

S&P 500 futures fell 2.1% and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 3.2% after the proposal was reported on November 25, a slide landing on a week already shaping up as the worst for equities since the April 2025 Liberation Day sell-off. European equities dipped, bond yields held lower and the dollar edged up.

Analysts said the futures move said more about what was already weighing on markets than about the tariffs themselves. Aneeka Gupta, director and equity strategist at WisdomTree, said investors were already questioning whether technology companies would keep expanding capital spending, and the last thing the market needed was the tariff regime being rebuilt on new legal footing. Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG, said he did not expect the proposal to be a big market mover because the rates largely replace similar ones, leaving the inflation outlook little changed.

Whether the new basis survives is the open question

Hardman said the detail to watch is durability, not novelty: the administration has found an alternative way to put its tariffs back in place, and the test is whether they stand the test of time in court.

For European exporters, the immediate question is whether existing trade-deal ceilings hold. The prior US-EU deal set a 15% general tariff ceiling, with higher rates on goods such as steel and aluminium. Ying said her understanding is that the US agreed to honor rate caps already written into trade deals, while Nomura senior European economist Andrzej Szczepaniak said the first reading of the headlines suggests the US may raise both the minimum tariff and that 15% ceiling, though he said more detail is needed. The two readings conflict, and no rate schedule has been published.

The proposal lands amid a strained week with Beijing. Washington imposed new limits on China's access to AI chips, and China extended its pause on export curbs for some critical minerals, a pause that now has to coexist with the highest rates in the new proposal. No goods list, rate schedule or effective date is public.