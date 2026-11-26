MENAFN - ValueWalk) BlackRock's first tokenized money market fund in Asia-Pacific asks a minimum of just HK$10 from investors in its tokenized share class, while the conventional class of the same Hong Kong fund requires HK$10 million, the fund's official product disclosure shows. The BlackRock HKD Digital Liquidity Fund opened to Hong Kong investors on November 24 with $100 million in assets under management as of November 20, seeded by Standard Chartered and Ant International.

The fund offers both conventional and tokenized units, giving investors the same money market strategy through traditional or blockchain-based ownership records. Its tokenized D OnChain class lists a HK$10 minimum initial investment, a 0.31% management fee and daily income distributions. The conventional I class asks HK$10 million to enter, per the product disclosure.

Cash at the price of a lunch

The six-order-of-magnitude gap in entry minimums is the practical point of tokenization for retail investors: the on-chain units carry the same short-term portfolio, invested primarily in government-guaranteed securities and high-grade bank deposits, as the wholesale class. Fund operations began November 16, with a net seven-day yield of 2.03% as of November 24, per BlackRock's fund documentation.

The D OnChain class deals daily with an 11 AM Hong Kong time trading deadline and settles on the trade date. Stablecoin-based subscription and redemption, through HKDAP, a Hong Kong dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by Anchorpoint Financial, is reportedly limited to professional investors, with retail investors limited to conventional Hong Kong dollars. Standard Chartered is the fund's custodian, administrator, trustee and tokenization agent.

Second tokenized fund in a week

The launch follows HSBC's November 19 announcement that its retail customers can invest in a tokenized money market fund using the bank's Hong Kong dollar stablecoin RedCoin (RCHKD). HSBC and Anchorpoint Financial secured Hong Kong's first two stablecoin issuer licenses in April. BlackRock describes the new fund as the first Hong Kong-domiciled money market fund offering a constant net asset value to both institutional and retail investors in the local market.

Underlying instruments are valued at amortized cost with a separate daily mark-to-market net asset value, and the fund may switch to market-based pricing if the two valuations diverge by 50 basis points. Hong Kong's rules require at least 99.5% of a constant-NAV fund's assets in government-backed money market instruments, qualifying reverse repos or cash.