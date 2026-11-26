MENAFN - ValueWalk) Best Buy (BBY) reported fiscal third-quarter comparable sales growth of 6.1%, the company's highest in five years, and raised its full-year outlook for the quarter ended October 31, 2026.

The earnings release filed with the SEC shows revenue of $10.24 billion, up from $9.67 billion a year earlier and ahead of the $9.90 billion Wall Street consensus. Adjusted diluted earnings came in at $1.62 per share against $1.40 a year ago, and net income rose to $353 million from $140 million, though the year-ago figure was held down by $171 million of goodwill and intangible impairments. Chief Executive Jason Bonfig said the comparable sales figure was“ahead of our expectations and our highest in five years.”

The quarter is the strongest evidence yet that the retailer's turnaround is taking hold. Best Buy had been squeezed by declining store traffic, weak consumer sentiment, tariffs and rising memory costs, and its response has been built around its stores: a new in-store gaming experience launched last month, marketplace and advertising businesses scaled up, and an assortment aimed at new AI-driven gadgets. Growth was broad, led by computing, mobile phones and emerging categories such as AI glasses and trading cards, with domestic online comparable sales up 10.8% to $3.1 billion, now 33.2% of domestic revenue.

Guidance raised across the board

Best Buy lifted its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to $43.0 billion to $43.3 billion, from $42.3 billion to $42.8 billion, and raised its comparable sales target to growth of 3.4% to 4.0%, from 1.9% to 3.0%. Adjusted EPS guidance rose to a range of $6.90 to $7.05, from $6.70 to $6.90. Holiday-quarter guidance calls for comparable sales up 2.0% to 4.0%, with an adjusted operating margin between 4.9% and 5.1%. Bonfig credited“a compelling product cycle and continued market share gains.”

Margin gains came partly from one-time help

Domestic gross margin widened to 24.1% from 23.3%, and part of that came from $41 million of tariff refunds under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and growth in the Marketplace and Best Buy Ads businesses, partly offset by lower product margins. The company returned $350 million to shareholders in the quarter, $201 million of it as dividends and $149 million through share repurchases. The board also declared a 96-cent quarterly dividend, payable January 5.

It is the first earnings report under Bonfig, who succeeded Corie Barry at the start of November, and it landed with the shares already up nearly 45% this year. Bonfig said lapsed customers were coming back, and he has pointed to the Grand Theft Auto VI launch in the current quarter as a driver of gaming sales.