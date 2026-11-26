MENAFN - ValueWalk) Elliptic says North Korean hackers have pushed at least $247 million of the $6.4 billion taken from Binance, the largest crypto theft on record, through Bitcoin coinjoin transactions, and that almost all of that mixing ran through one person: the operator of Kruw, the coinjoin coordinator most Wasabi Wallet users rely on.

The blockchain analytics firm published the findings on November 23 in its analysis of how the Binance haul is being laundered. A coinjoin pools coins from many users into one transaction, so individual funds can no longer be followed back to where they came from. Elliptic traced 3,930 BTC, about $247 million, into coinjoin mixing by early November, and a further 2,310 BTC, roughly $149 million, mixed by November 20, with about 90% of that second tranche moved recently.

That operator“refuses to block funds such as these,” Elliptic co-founder Tom Robinson said, which is why the firm expects the laundering to continue. The pattern repeats what North Korea did after the $1.5 billion Bybit theft in early 2025: assets are converted to Bitcoin over the Thorchain bridge and pushed into coinjoins, often only hours later.

Frozen funds versus funds still in play

The Oct. 29 breach emptied Binance hot wallets on several chains in about 20 minutes. The FBI attributed the attack to North Korea's TraderTraitor hacking group; North Korea denies involvement.

Roughly $2.85 billion of the haul, about 44%, has been frozen or seized, Elliptic said, and about $2.35 billion remains parked in theft-linked addresses. That parked total includes 18,270 BTC taken directly from Binance that has not moved since the night of the hack, held across 19 addresses. The attacker also cleared out five of the nine biggest theft-linked Ethereum addresses on Nov. 17, moving roughly 488,000 ETH (about $860 million) into new wallets.

A month-long obfuscation chain

The laundering operation spans more than 27,000 wallets across at least 16 blockchains, roughly 55 services and about 90,000 transactions, according to Elliptic. Early on, it spun up a new wallet roughly every 25 seconds. The firm found no evidence AI agents are directing the operation; the activity looks like ordinary scripted tooling, with transfers on fixed schedules and preset amounts, and breaks that line up with a working day in Pyongyang.

Elliptic has found little evidence the stolen funds have been converted to cash so far. It expects them to be converted to Bitcoin, mixed and cashed out through over-the-counter brokers over a period of months, which leaves exchanges and brokers as the remaining point at which the funds can still be intercepted.

Binance obtained a $6.5 billion worldwide freezing order from the Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts on November 18, relying on a list of roughly 26,000 implicated wallet addresses. On December 1, the court is set to consider whether 18 firms must hand over the assets they have frozen.