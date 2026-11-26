MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) A robot can return to its programmed position while the part in its gripper arrives somewhere slightly different. After a finger change, the cause may be mechanical: a contact surface has moved, a mounting face has picked up debris, or a replacement finger seats differently from the original.

That distinction matters in machine tending and assembly. A successful first installation shows that one set of fingers works. It does not establish that the next set will locate the workpiece in the same way. Repeatable changeovers need to be designed into the finger interface, checked during manufacture and demonstrated on the assembled tooling.

Define what must repeat

Start at the receiving operation. A blank loaded into a chuck, a housing placed in a nest and a component presented for insertion impose different requirements. Identify which workpiece surfaces must arrive in a controlled position and which directions allow some freedom.

Then trace that requirement back through the workpiece contact surfaces, the fingers, the base jaws and the gripper mounting. This turns“make the fingers accurate” into a specific question: which dimensions and relationships determine the position of the part at handoff?

A gripper's published repeatability figure is not a guarantee for this complete chain. Check how the manufacturer defines the figure and under what conditions. Finger mounting variation, part variation, contact conditions and deflection still need their own consideration.

Write down the acceptance condition before ordering tooling. It might be an allowable workpiece position relative to an assembly reference, supported by a functional loading check. The limit should come from the process and its tolerance analysis, not from a machining tolerance copied from another project.

Give location a deliberate interface

Ordinary clearance holes leave room for a finger to move before its screws are tightened. If that freedom affects workpiece position, define locating features separately from the fasteners that hold the joint together. Depending on the gripper interface, those features might be a shoulder, a register, dowels or a purpose-designed quick-change connection.

More locating features do not automatically improve the design. Redundant constraints can make parts difficult to assemble when their dimensions vary. In fixture design, a round pin paired with a relieved diamond pin is one established way to locate through two holes without binding. It is an option to evaluate, not a universal prescription for robot fingers; follow the gripper manufacturer's interface requirements.

Make the reference surfaces accessible for cleaning and inspection. Define how the finger seats, which fasteners are used and the approved tightening procedure. A chip trapped beneath a reference face can defeat a carefully machined interface. A locating arrangement that cannot be cleaned easily is a maintenance problem waiting to happen.

Keep custom geometry within the gripper's limits

Long fingers can provide useful reach, but they also change the loading at the jaws. Evaluate the proposed geometry against the selected gripper's permitted finger length, finger mass, forces and moments. These limits are model-specific; a gripping-force headline alone is insufficient.

Consider the complete duty: part pickup, acceleration, braking, orientation changes and placement. Also distinguish a finger that locates a part from one expected to push it into a fixture. An unplanned insertion load can reach the tooling through a different load path from normal gripping.

For machined fingers, discuss the mounting interface and contact geometry when commissioning precision CNC machining services. A supplier can review access for cutting tools, thin sections and inspection features before the design is released. Keep responsibility for the gripping concept and cell performance with the engineering team; manufacturing feasibility does not establish application suitability.

Do not tighten every drawing tolerance to compensate for uncertainty. When specifying CNC milling services for custom fingers, identify the mounting faces and workpiece contact features whose relationship must be maintained during machining. Prioritize the relationships that control seating and part position. If a contact feature needs a close relationship to the mounting face, communicate that relationship explicitly rather than relying on separate dimensions with unrelated references.

Decide what“interchangeable” means

There are two different spare-parts promises: replacing a complete matched pair, or replacing either finger independently. They require different evidence. A pair fitted and checked together may function well while neither finger is interchangeable with another pair.

Consider a hypothetical cell that transfers small rectangular housings into an assembly nest. Its original fingers work after setup. Later, one damaged finger is replaced, and the housing sits at an angle. Adjusting the robot's approach may make that combination work, but it can conceal the fact that the replacement finger and its mate no longer establish the intended contact geometry.

The remedy starts with the spare-parts policy. If only matched pairs are qualified, identify and store them as pairs. If individual replacement is required, qualify combinations drawn from different sets against a common reference and the same acceptance limits. Do not treat a successful test of the original pair as proof of individual interchangeability.

Revision control belongs here too. Mark each finger with an identifier and revision in a location that does not affect fit. Distinguish left and right parts where necessary. Record which combinations are approved so that a technician does not have to infer compatibility from appearance.

Inspect the relationships that matter

An inspection report is most useful when it answers a functional question. Checking overall length and hole diameter alone may miss the relationship between a locating feature and the workpiece contact surface. Agree the reference scheme, critical features and required reporting before production.

Procision Manufacturing lists CMM reports and first-article inspection reports among its quality inspection services. For gripper fingers, specify which drawing characteristics those reports must cover. The availability of a measurement service does not by itself define a suitable acceptance plan.

Keep component inspection and assembly validation separate. Component measurements establish conformance to the drawing. An assembled check tests whether the parts, mounting procedure and gripper together produce the required result. Both are valuable, and neither should be used as a substitute for the other.

The following checks make the handoff between design, purchasing and maintenance more concrete:

Test the changeover, not just the first installation

Run a planned removal-and-refitting check before releasing spares. Use the documented procedure, inspect the reference faces and measure the agreed workpiece position after each refit. Choose the number of repetitions and operating conditions to reflect the application's risks and production requirements; there is no universal cycle count that qualifies every gripper.

Include representative workpieces and, where relevant, their permitted dimensional variation. A single convenient sample can hide sensitivity to the parts the cell will actually handle. Separate mounting variation from variation introduced by the workpieces or the measurement method.

If the test fails, investigate before editing the robot program. Look for seating problems, mixed revisions, burrs, wear, contact differences or inadequate stiffness. A program adjustment may be justified, but it should follow an understood change rather than compensate for an unexplained mechanical shift.

When a redesign changes tooling geometry or mass, review the relevant robot tool settings, payload and center of gravity, as well as clearance and motion. A robot manufacturer's payload procedure and the integrator's validation process should govern those checks. Mechanical inspection alone does not authorize restarting the cell.

Make the next replacement predictable

Release a small, usable changeover package with the tooling: the current drawing, approved spare identifiers, mounting instructions, inspection requirements and a defined post-change check. State what the technician should do if the assembly fails that check. Keep cell access and restart procedures aligned with the site's safety requirements.

The practical goal is straightforward: a replacement should restore a known arrangement with evidence that it meets the process requirement. When the locating interface, spare-parts policy and acceptance check agree, the next damaged finger becomes a controlled maintenance task instead of another round of commissioning.