MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) European retail giant Fnac Darty is preparing for the Black Friday and Christmas shopping rush with a warehouse automation system that combines second-hand robots with additional machines available to rent during periods of peak demand.

The retailer has partnered with French warehouse robotics specialist Exotec to automate its logistics facility in Massy, near Paris, increasing its order processing capacity to as many as 35,000 order lines per day during the busiest shopping periods of the year.

The installation offers an interesting example of how retailers can increase their automation capacity without investing in an entirely new system or purchasing more robots than they need throughout the year.

The warehouse, which specializes in toys and games, serves both online customers and the replenishment requirements of Fnac Darty's retail stores.

Its automation system comprises 36 Exotec Skypod robots, 30,700 storage locations and five goods-to-person order picking stations.

Under normal operating conditions, the system processes between 10,000 and 15,000 order lines per day. During seasonal peaks, the addition of 25 rented robots increases the fleet to 61 machines, enabling the warehouse to more than double its normal maximum throughput.

Fabrice Coulombel, warehouse director at Fnac Massy, says:“With Exotec's solution, we are taking another step forward in modernising our logistics operations.

“Beyond its reliable, proven technology, this project was designed together with our teams and with their needs in mind: it makes their day-to-day work easier, improves working conditions and enables us to handle periods of particularly high activity more efficiently, especially in the run-up to Black Friday and Christmas.

“This combination of innovation and operational performance will help us to improve efficiency and responsiveness, ultimately benefiting our customers.”

Giving warehouse robots a second life

Another notable aspect of the project is that much of the automation equipment has already had a working life elsewhere.

The robots and picking stations were originally installed at Rediv, formerly known as Patatam, a company specializing in second-hand fashion.

Exotec refurbished the equipment and adapted the system to meet the operational requirements of Fnac Darty.

The initial installation, completed over the summer, incorporated 29 refurbished Skypod robots, three picking stations and one exchanger.

The project highlights two potential advantages of modular warehouse automation – the ability to reuse equipment across different logistics operations and the flexibility to increase capacity temporarily rather than permanently.

Romain Moulin, CEO and co-founder of Exotec, says:“We worked hand in hand with Fnac Darty's teams to design a tailor-made solution that perfectly addresses their needs and operational challenges, while making use of equipment from an existing system.

“Thanks to the flexibility of our technology, we were able to deploy the solution quickly and support the ramp-up of operations, ensuring that the system was fully operational in time for Black Friday”.

For retailers facing significant fluctuations in demand, renting additional robots could provide an alternative to investing in automation capacity that might remain underutilized for much of the year.

Fnac Darty's approach combines permanent automation capacity to support its long-term growth with temporary increases in its robot fleet to accommodate the annual shopping rush.

Exotec says its warehouse automation technology is now used by more than 75 brands across over 200 sites worldwide, with customers including Carrefour, Decathlon and Uniqlo.