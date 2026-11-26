The model, FLUX-mimic-x, completed successful tasks in a median time of 11 seconds, compared with 27 seconds for a human remotely controlling the same robotic arm.

Another model, Praxis-1, developed by generative AI company Runway, achieved comparable median task completion times to the human operator and demonstrated an ability to recover from mistakes.

Perhaps more significant for the wider robotics industry is that the four dedicated robot models with the highest reliability scores are all based on video models rather than conventional vision-language models.

The tests use a Franka FR3 robotic arm to perform everyday tasks such as opening drawers, moving household objects and placing items into containers.

FLUX-mimic-x achieved a reliability score of 71.2 percent and a speed of 3.08 successful tasks per minute in its first 100 test runs.

The human operator achieved a considerably higher reliability score of 94.7 percent but completed only 1.83 successful tasks per minute.

Dmitry Matov, writing on the Positronic Robotics blog, says:“The arm also almost never waits for the model. The next actions are ready before the current ones run out, so the arm keeps moving.”

Released as a preview on November 16, FLUX-mimic-x is a seven-billion-parameter video-action model built on Black Forest Labs' FLUX 3 video model.