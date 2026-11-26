(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) A robot that loses communication with the rest of its swarm may still be capable of performing useful work, according to new research examining how autonomous systems operate under deteriorating environmental conditions. The computational robotics study, conducted by independent researcher Dhyan Ishwar Shaji and presented at the IEEE IECON 2026 conference, explores the advantages and limitations of decentralized robotic coordination. Using pressure vessel inspection as the motivation for the research, Shaji examined how groups of robots could locate a target when their sensing, movement and communication capabilities were simultaneously compromised. Shaji says:“A disconnected robot does not necessarily stop being useful. Its local memory can survive even when the rest of the swarm can no longer access it.” Decentralized versus leader-based coordination The study simulated 25 robots moving through a 10-meter-long, two-meter-wide channel, incorporating fluid flow, drag and radiation-related disturbances affecting sensors and radio communications. The decentralized architecture used a modified particle swarm optimization (M-PSO) controller, allowing individual robots to retain information locally and exchange it with neighboring robots whenever communication links were available. Leader-based alternatives relied on a shared search state. Under the original study's extreme environmental conditions, the four architectures recorded the following results:

Coordination architecture Localization success Decentralized M-PSO 84.0% Static leader 3.0% Leader re-election 1.8% Canonical particle swarm optimization 29.6%

Each architecture underwent 500 simulated trials, with success defined as producing a location estimate within 0.3 meters of the target.

However, any decentralized robot's local estimate could qualify as a success, whereas each leader-based architecture provided a single shared estimate. Canonical particle swarm optimization also operated under simplified conditions.

Finding a target is not the same as reporting it

Subsequent exploratory experiments examined whether the advantages of decentralized coordination persisted under more comparable assessment conditions.

When only one designated decentralized robot's estimate was assessed, its performance advantage over the static leader architecture fell from 81 percentage points to 4.3 percentage points.

In a separate series of 400 simulations using a common reporting protocol under extreme conditions, the decentralized architecture produced qualifying local estimates in 347 trials but successfully delivered them to an external receiver in only two.

Each of the other three architectures also achieved just two successful deliveries.

The findings suggest that decentralized coordination can preserve useful information onboard individual robots without necessarily overcoming the communication problems that prevent it from reaching its intended recipient.

Implications for robotic inspection

The research highlights three distinct engineering challenges – reaching a target, determining its location and communicating that information to a system or person capable of acting on it.

Decentralized intelligence may help preserve information when networks become fragmented, but additional engineering measures may be needed to ensure that information can subsequently be retrieved or transmitted.

While the simulations do not establish real-world defect detection performance, hardware radiation tolerance or comparative field reliability, they raise an important consideration for designers of autonomous inspection systems: distributing intelligence across multiple robots does not necessarily guarantee access to that intelligence.

Main image courtesy of Easy-Peasy