MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Automation in commercial buildings has moved well beyond programmable thermostats. Sensors, controllers, and software can now coordinate heating and cooling, lighting, access control, and more, adjusting each based on who is in the building and when.

But getting there is rarely as simple as buying a system and switching it on. Different technologies have to work together, the electrical and network infrastructure has to carry them, and the people who use the building have to accept the changes. Automation works best when the building, its infrastructure, and its people are ready for it.

What Automation Needs Before it Can Work

Building automation is moving from a nice-to-have to an essential. As energy codes tighten and time-of-use utility pricing spreads, buildings that can monitor and adjust themselves are better placed to stay efficient, competitive, and often more sustainable than those that rely on manual controls and fixed schedules.

The market is growing accordingly. Estimates by Mordor Intelligence show that the global building automation system market is valued at around $83.4 billion in 2025 and expected to rise to $143.4 billion by 2031, a growth rate of roughly 9.5% a year. Retrofits in existing buildings are growing at about 9.9 percent annually, slightly faster than the market overall.

But before implementing automation, the building itself has to be ready. Every automated system rests on a few basics, and a gap in any one of them tends to surface later as delays or surprise costs. Check that the building can provide:

Reliable power, with enough circuits and panel capacity for controllers, sensors, and actuators. A dependable network, wired or wireless, with the coverage and security to carry device data. Equipment that can communicate, ideally through open protocols such as BACnet rather than proprietary ones. Clear goals and baseline data, so you know which problems you are solving and can measure results. People who will operate and maintain the system once the installers leave.

Practical Ways to Integrate Automation

These six steps move from planning to long-term operation, and you can adapt them to the size of your building and budget.

Start With an Audit and Clear Goals

Walk through the building and document what you already have: HVAC equipment, lighting controls, meters, and any existing building management system. Interview the facilities team too, as they often know which zones run hot, which schedules are ignored, and which alarms get silenced.

Once you have a clear idea of what you have, decide what you want automation to accomplish, whether that is lower energy bills, fewer comfort complaints, or less time spent on manual rounds. A specific target, such as trimming after-hours cooling, gives you something to measure and makes it much easier to rule out features you don't need.

Strengthen Your Electrical Capability

If you are building or renovating a commercial property, this is the ideal moment to set up the electrical system to support what automation requires. Controls draw power around the clock, and a design developed with the needs of automation in mind avoids expensive rewiring later.

Items worth planning for include:

Dedicated circuits and spare panel capacity for controllers and future devices. Backup or surge protection so a power blip doesn't wipe out settings. Pathways for low-voltage cabling to sensors, meters, and network equipment. Adequate cooling and ventilation for control panels and server closets. Safety measures, including electric fire systems.

Because requirements vary, it pays to work with a local expert who understands your area's building codes, permitting process, and utility rules. For example, if you are in Colorado, working with a Denver commercial electrical contractor can help you design a system that meets local code and handles the load of your automation equipment, while also keeping the installation inspection-ready from the start. Involving them early also helps coordinate trades, since controls, network, and mechanical work often overlap.

Choose Open, Compatible Systems

Proprietary systems can lock you into a single vendor for upgrades, parts, and service. On the other hand, systems built on open standards let different manufacturers' equipment share data, so you can add a new sensor or swap a controller without rebuilding everything.

Ask each vendor how its products connect to others, who owns the data they collect, and what happens if you later change providers.

Retrofit Where Replacement isn't Realistic

Not every project involves new construction. In an existing building, you can often add sensors, smart meters, and controllers to equipment that still has years of life left, rather than replacing it outright.

Develop a plan with your financial and maintenance team. Ideally, you'll want to prioritize the systems that consume the most energy or cause the most complaints, usually HVAC and lighting, and layer automation on top. This approach spreads costs over time and delivers early wins that make later phases easier to approve.

It also keeps disruption to tenants low compared to major renovations, since work can be scheduled around occupied hours.

Pilot Before You Scale

Rather than automating the whole building at once, start with one floor, one system, or one tenant space. Choose a pilot area that is representative but non-essential, so a hiccup doesn't disrupt your busiest tenants.

A pilot is a great wait to identify wiring issues, tuning problems, and user reactions while the stakes are still low.

Commission and Maintain the System

The Department of Energy has pointed out that building controls are frequently set up poorly and then drift out of tune over time, which can inflate bills and affect efficiency.

This is why you should ensure that commissioning, a formal check that every component performs as designed, takes place after installation. After that, schedule regular reviews of components, schedules, and alarms so the system remains suitable for how the building is actually used.

Look Beyond the Building to the People

Technology is only half the equation. Occupants and staff may worry about monitoring, lose manual control of their space, or fear that automation threatens their jobs. Ultimately, human resistance can affect implementation as much as any technical flaw.

A few habits can help make the process smoother:

Explain early what is changing, why, and what it means for each group. Train staff and tenants before systems go live, not after complaints begin. Keep manual overrides so people feel in control of their space. Invite feedback during the pilot and act on it visibly.

When people understand the system and see their concerns addressed, adoption tends to follow, and the technology can deliver the results you planned for.

Building Smarter, One Step at a Time

Integrating automation into a commercial building comes down to preparation: knowing what the systems need, strengthening the electrical and network foundations, choosing compatible equipment, testing on a small scale, and bringing people along. Taken in that order, each step reduces risk for the next one, and allows you to build a future-proof system from the ground up.

For more resources on automation, robotics, and the technology shaping modern facilities, visit Robotics and Automation News.