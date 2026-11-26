MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Universal Robots and Inbolt have integrated AI-powered 3D vision guidance directly into Universal Robots' latest generation of collaborative industrial robots, enabling manufacturers to automate a wider range of tasks without additional computing hardware.

Announced at the SPS 2026 exhibition in Nuremberg, Germany, the integration allows Inbolt's vision guidance software, Inbolt Standard, to run natively on Universal Robots' Gen 7 platform.

The technology enables robots to identify components and adapt their programmed trajectories to the actual position of each part during every production cycle.

Using a wrist-mounted 3D camera, the system recognizes components based on their CAD files, reducing the need for customized jigs and fixtures when introducing new products to manufacturing lines.

Simplifying robotic vision

Inbolt Standard runs directly on Universal Robots' CB7 Core controller, eliminating the need for a separate industrial computer.

The Gen 7 platform's integrated Ethernet and power connections also enable the camera to connect directly to the robot's tool flange, removing the need to route cables along the outside of the robotic arm.

Anders Billesø Beck, vice president, AI robotics products at Universal Robots, says:“Gen 7 is our platform for physical AI, giving partners the compute, connectivity and tools to develop AI applications and deploy them directly on the robot.

“Inbolt Standard is a clear example of what that brings to the factory floor in terms of usability and reduced integration time. For manufacturers that standardise on UR across many sites, vision guidance is now a standard option for every new cell.”

The two companies have worked together since 2022, with vision-guided robotic systems already operating at manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America.

At a Stellantis engine-tightening station, Inbolt's technology reportedly reduced tightening failures by 91 percent, with vision processing taking just 0.5 seconds per engine.

Expanding industrial applications

The integration is designed to support applications including screwdriving, machine tending, rack loading and depalletizing across industries such as automotive, electronics and data center hardware manufacturing.

Rudy Cohen, co-founder and CEO of Inbolt, says:“Inbolt and Universal Robots have deployed vision-guided cobots together for years, and with the new Gen 7, our products have never been closer.

“Because vision guidance now runs on the robot itself, a manufacturer rolling out cobots across dozens of stations and several plants can specify it on every cell from day one, instead of engineering a new fixture for every part. We'll bring more of the Inbolt range to UR customers in the coming months.”

Manufacturers can train the software to recognize new components from CAD files in under 10 minutes, without collecting or labeling image datasets. Processing takes place locally, with no production data leaving the factory.

The system achieves repeatability of between 0.5 and 0.7 mm on fixed components and can operate under varying lighting conditions.

Inbolt Standard is listed on the UR+ Marketplace and will be sold and licensed through Universal Robots and its distribution partners.