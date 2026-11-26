AI Teaches Five-Ton John Deere Skid-Steer Loader To Balance On Two Wheels
|Maneuver
|Reinforcement learning
|Model predictive control
|Transition from four to two wheels
|Successful
|Unsuccessful
|Stationary balancing
|Successful
|Successful
|Maximum wheel angular velocity while balancing
|±4 rad/s
|±3.5 rad/s
|Spinning in place
|Successful
|Successful
|Balancing during arm movements
|Successful
|Successful
|Traversing uneven terrain
|Successful
|Unsuccessful
|Controlled soft landing
|Successful
|Unsuccessful
Source: Science Robotics, Heavy metal acrobatics, November 2026.
Notably, despite being trained exclusively on flat terrain, the reinforcement learning controller successfully navigated terrain with undulations measuring up to 75 cm in height.
The conventional controller maintained balance but was unable to traverse the obstacles.
However, the AI system was not universally superior. The conventional controller exhibited less oscillation at higher spinning speeds.Beyond acrobatics
The researchers suggest that the techniques could eventually enable construction vehicles to load themselves onto trucks without ramps, negotiate obstacles and perform recovery maneuvers in difficult operating environments.
Controlled balancing could also reduce tire scrubbing and ground damage when machinery operates on sensitive terrain.
The researchers write:“We believe that training individual control skills is a prerequisite to achieving more complex and longer-horizon tasks.”
Future research could incorporate lidar and cameras to improve environmental awareness, alongside higher-level AI systems capable of selecting the appropriate control skills for different situations.
Although the experiments do not establish commercial readiness, they demonstrate how simulation-trained AI could provide a foundation for more sophisticated autonomous control of full-scale hydraulic machinery.
Main picture: A series of images showing a five-metric-ton John Deere skid-steer loader performing autonomous acrobatic maneuvers using AI controllers trained in simulation. Credit:
Lorentz et al, Science Robotics (2026).
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