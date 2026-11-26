The research, published in Science Robotics under the title“Heavy metal acrobatics: Learning dynamic control for skid-steer loaders”, brings together researchers from ETH Zurich, Gravis Robotics, Blue River Technology and Intel.

Using reinforcement learning, the team trained a five-metric-ton John Deere 332G skid-steer loader to balance on its two front wheels, navigate uneven terrain, follow driving commands, spin in place and return safely to a four-wheel position.

Beyond the acrobatic demonstrations, the research addresses fundamental engineering challenges associated with automating heavy machinery in industries including construction, mining, agriculture and material handling.

Hydraulic machinery presents particular challenges for autonomous control because of the nonlinear behavior of its actuators, unpredictable delays and complex physical dynamics.

The size and weight of construction equipment also make extensive real-world experimentation potentially dangerous and expensive.

To overcome these challenges, the researchers collected operational data from the physical machine and used it to develop a neural network capable of predicting the behavior of its hydraulic actuators.

The team then trained individual control policies in simulation using reinforcement learning, without relying on demonstrations from expert human operators.

Once trained, the AI controllers were transferred to the physical machine, running on a standard laptop without requiring a graphics processing unit.

The researchers compared their reinforcement learning (RL) approach with a conventional model predictive control (MPC) system.

While both approaches demonstrated comparable performance in several tasks, the reinforcement learning system proved more capable in certain demanding maneuvers.