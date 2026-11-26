Researchers Develop $650 3D-Printable Humanoid Robotic Hand
|Specification
|PHD-Hand
|Number of digits
|Five
|Total actuated degrees of freedom
|15
|Actuated degrees of freedom per digit
|3
|Drivetrain
|Fully linkage-driven
|Hand length
|Approximately 200 mm
|Major components per digit
|18
|Actuators
|Generic miniature RC servos
|Controller
|Pololu Mini Maestro 18
|Backdrivable
|Yes, in both directions
|Prototype testing
|Approximately 200 hours
|Component cost
|Less than $650
Source: PHD-Hand project website and research team.Grasping and manipulating everyday objects
The researchers have demonstrated all 33 grasp types identified in the GRASP taxonomy, a classification system for human grasping movements, although some configurations remain imperfect.
The prototype can also rotate a 55 mm cube within its palm, reposition a jar to open its lid, manipulate a precision screwdriver and adjust the worm screw of an adjustable wrench.
A browser-based control interface enables users to calibrate individual joints, select predefined hand positions, and record and replay motion sequences.
Interestingly, the researchers used Anthropic's Claude AI system to generate the graphical control interface and motion trajectories from a textual description of the hand, subsequently refining them through testing on the physical prototype.Making robotic dexterity more accessible
The researchers plan to release the CAD models, 3D-printing files, control software, motion sequences and bill of materials through an open-source GitHub repository.
Adwani says:“Commercial humanoid hands often cost tens of thousands of dollars, so this lowers the barrier to entry for labs, startups and hobbyists.”
While further testing will be needed to establish long-term durability and suitability for industrial applications, the project demonstrates how relatively inexpensive components and innovative mechanical design could make advanced robotic manipulation more accessible to a wider community of developers.
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