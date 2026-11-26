Called the PHD-Hand – short for Printable Humanoid Dexterous Hand – the five-fingered device uses a linkage-driven mechanism rather than the tendon-based systems commonly found in dexterous robotic hands.

The design aims to address some of the longstanding challenges associated with humanoid robotic hands, including manufacturing costs, mechanical complexity, reliability and maintenance requirements.

The team's research paper, authored by Neel Adwani, Muhaiminul Islam Akash, Saffia Ouali, Ethan Liu and Cong Wang, has been accepted at the IEEE-RAS International Conference on Humanoid Robots (Humanoids 2026).

Adwani, a PhD candidate at NJIT, tells Robotics & Automation News:“Hands are still one of the hardest and most expensive parts of a humanoid to get right.”

The PHD-Hand features three actuated degrees of freedom in each of its five digits, providing a total of 15 independently actuated degrees of freedom.

Central to the design is a 3D-printed flexible hinge at the base of each digit, manufactured from thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU).

Combined with spring steel drive rods, the hinge enables finger movements without requiring the numerous miniature moving components typically associated with complex linkage-driven designs.

Adwani says:“PHD-Hand uses rigid linkage-driven fingers instead, a mechanism-design choice that delivers human-like dexterity without that maintenance.”

The design also enables bidirectional actuation, allowing the fingers to be actively extended as well as contracted.