MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) A student underwater robotics team from Alexandria, Egypt, is bringing its engineering experience into school classrooms through an educational technology venture that has won first place at Louisiana Tech University 's 2026 Top Dog New Venture Championship.

Overflow Robotics placed fifth at the 2026 MATE ROV World Championship, achieving what the team describes as the best result ever recorded by an Egyptian, Arab or African team at the international underwater robotics competition.

The team started with five students and no mentors, laboratory facilities or funding, before developing the engineering capabilities needed to design and build its own remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs).

Members of its leadership team have since drawn on that experience to establish Tech in Schools, an educational program that introduces students to engineering and robotics through practical projects.

Albaraa Farrag, founder and CEO of Overflow Robotics and a mechanical engineering student at Louisiana Tech, and Samrageey Lohani, a computer information systems student, secured first place with Tech in Schools at the university's annual entrepreneurial pitch competition.

Learning engineering through robotics

Tech in Schools combines curriculum, equipment, instruction and mentorship to provide middle and high school students with opportunities to design, build and program working robots.

The initiative is already bringing hands-on robotics education into Egyptian schools, with its founders now looking to expand the program in the US.

In a statement published by Louisiana Tech University, Farrag and Lohani say:“Most students are introduced to engineering through equations on a board, and many decide it's not for them before they've ever built anything.

“Tech in Schools provides students with the opportunity to learn the fundamentals, and they also learn to fail, fix, and try again. When it's taught through real projects, students go further and carry that confidence into whatever they do next.”

From robotics competition to business venture

Hosted by Louisiana Tech's Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the Top Dog New Venture Championship is one of Louisiana's longest-running entrepreneurial pitch competitions.

This year's competition attracted 23 teams, with 13 progressing to the preliminary round and six reaching the final. A total of $10,000 in prize money was awarded to the winners.

Dr Chris Martin, dean of Louisiana Tech's College of Business, says:“Top Dog exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit we want to cultivate across Louisiana Tech.

“By bringing business students together with students from other disciplines, we're helping them develop the skills and experience needed to turn innovative ideas into viable ventures. This year's finalists demonstrated tremendous creativity and entrepreneurial potential, and I'm grateful to our judges and mentors for helping them move their ideas forward.”

Following their victory, Farrag and Lohani plan to launch a pilot program at a local middle school, expand their curriculum and participate in other regional entrepreneurship competitions.

Their long-term ambition is to build one of the region's largest education companies.

Main image: LA Tech Top Dog 2026 winners and judges.