Lute Raises $20 Million For Touch-Enabled Physical AI Robotics
|Retail manipulation task
|Lute-0
|π0.5
|Fruit pick and place
|82%
|72%
|Drinks
|50%
|18%
|Deformable snacks
|98%
|70%
|Deformable packs
|70%
|62%
|Vegetable manipulation
|76%
|22%
Source: Lute internal evaluations.
Lute-0 is the first in a planned family of foundation models incorporating both tactile and visual information.Bringing physical AI into commercial operations
Just 10 months after its establishment, Lute says its technology is already operating at Europe's largest automotive parts distributor, as well as in hospital corridors.
The company is also working with major international retailers and partnering with systems integrators to introduce its technology into existing robotic hardware platforms.
Kris Pałucki, investment director at OTB Ventures, says:“Many system integrators want to deploy AI-driven robots, but few have the machine learning expertise to do it. Lute removes that barrier. It guides integrators without in-house AI teams through selecting the right hardware, defining the task and retraining the robot on site, so they can put physical AI to work for their customers.”
Lute combines autonomous operation with remote human assistance when robots encounter difficulties. Information gathered from failures, unusual situations and human interventions is fed back into model training.
Boy de Jonge, investment manager at Forward, says:“I hear the word 'urgency' in almost every pitch. With Paweł and Krzysztof, you feel it as soon as you walk into their lab.
“That extreme sense of urgency put Lute's models onto real retail and logistics sites within months, because every hour on the shop floor teaches a model something no lab can, especially through touch. In physical AI, the slow and the perfect will both lose.”
Lute will use the new funding to expand its data acquisition capabilities, improve its foundation models and extend its commercial operations.
The company is also recruiting across research, engineering and implementation in Warsaw and the San Francisco Bay Area.
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