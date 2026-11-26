(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Lute, a physical AI startup developing foundation models that enable robots to use tactile information alongside visual data, has raised $20 million in seed and pre-seed funding to expand its technology across retail, warehousing and logistics operations. The seed round was co-led by OTB Ventures and Forward, following a pre-seed round co-led by Credo Ventures and Seedcamp. Other investors include Inovo VC, Borusan Ventures, ff Venture Capital and Naval Ravikant. Founded in January 2026, Lute has offices in Warsaw, Poland, and San Mateo, California. The company was established by Paweł Budzianowski, CEO, and Krzysztof Walas, CTO. Giving robots a sense of touch Lute is addressing one of the limitations of current physical AI systems – their dependence on visual information to understand and interact with physical objects. While cameras enable robots to identify objects and determine their positions, they provide limited information about grip force, slippage and the softness or fragility of materials. Working with its technology partners, Lute has co-designed compact, elastomer-based tactile sensors and incorporated them into a portable data collection system. The system enables the company to gather tactile information across different operating environments and use it to train robotic foundation models. Introducing Lute-0 The company has also introduced Lute-0, its first video-action model, which learns how scenes change over time and translates that information into robotic movements. According to Lute, the model was pre-trained using substantially less data and only a quarter of the training steps of π0.5 (Pi 0.5), a leading open-source robotic foundation model. In internal evaluations across five retail manipulation tasks, Lute-0 achieved higher success rates than π0.5, while delivering what the company describes as a twofold improvement in latency.

Retail manipulation task Lute-0 π0.5 Fruit pick and place 82% 72% Drinks 50% 18% Deformable snacks 98% 70% Deformable packs 70% 62% Vegetable manipulation 76% 22%

Source: Lute internal evaluations.

Lute-0 is the first in a planned family of foundation models incorporating both tactile and visual information.

Bringing physical AI into commercial operations

Just 10 months after its establishment, Lute says its technology is already operating at Europe's largest automotive parts distributor, as well as in hospital corridors.

The company is also working with major international retailers and partnering with systems integrators to introduce its technology into existing robotic hardware platforms.

Kris Pałucki, investment director at OTB Ventures, says:“Many system integrators want to deploy AI-driven robots, but few have the machine learning expertise to do it. Lute removes that barrier. It guides integrators without in-house AI teams through selecting the right hardware, defining the task and retraining the robot on site, so they can put physical AI to work for their customers.”

Lute combines autonomous operation with remote human assistance when robots encounter difficulties. Information gathered from failures, unusual situations and human interventions is fed back into model training.

Boy de Jonge, investment manager at Forward, says:“I hear the word 'urgency' in almost every pitch. With Paweł and Krzysztof, you feel it as soon as you walk into their lab.

“That extreme sense of urgency put Lute's models onto real retail and logistics sites within months, because every hour on the shop floor teaches a model something no lab can, especially through touch. In physical AI, the slow and the perfect will both lose.”

Lute will use the new funding to expand its data acquisition capabilities, improve its foundation models and extend its commercial operations.

The company is also recruiting across research, engineering and implementation in Warsaw and the San Francisco Bay Area.