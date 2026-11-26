MENAFN - USA Art News) Two men accused of murdering South African mixed-media artist and curatorappeared in the Riebeek West magistrate's court on, was discovered killed onat her home in, a town approximately. She had been a resident of the area's prominent artist community for the past

The suspects, Pedro Fraser and Ronnie Von Wielligh, both 32, face charges of murder and possession of stolen goods. They are expected to respond to these charges during their next court appearance on December 1. According to the South African digital news platform, News24, prosecutors indicated that Blake was attacked with a sharp object, and the state's representative informed the court that the murder is categorized as a Schedule 6 offense, one of the most serious crime classifications. Both Fraser and Von Wielligh will remain in prison until their next hearing.

News24 also reported that protestors gathered outside the court, demanding justice and chanting“no bail!” IOL Media, another news platform, cited a source who stated that police tracked the suspects by tracing Blake's stolen cellphone.“One suspect was arrested in possession of the cellphone. During police questioning, he admitted that he did not commit the offense alone. He then took police to his co-accused,” the source told IOL Media.

Blake, who was born in Johannesburg, earned a master's in fine arts from the University of Stellenbosch in 2001. Her work, including tapestries made from recycled hand-spun newspaper, has been widely exhibited internationally and is represented by Everard Read Gallery, which has branches in South Africa and London. Her website notes her pivotal role in developing beading techniques now used by various South African artists. Additionally, she served as the chief curator for the Spier Arts Trust, a Cape Town organization supporting professional artists by overseeing art acquisitions and leading career development initiatives.

Kevan Moses, a fellow local artist and close friend of Blake's, told The Art Newspaper that residents of Riebeek West and Riebeek Kasteel are“completely shell shocked” by her death. Moses described Blake as“the gentlest person and a quiet thought leader” and a mentor to many artists. Everard Read Gallery released a statement saying:“Tamlin was a remarkable artist whose work reflected a deep sensitivity to the natural world and an unwavering commitment to her creative practice. Through her distinctive voice and vision, she built a respected career and touched the lives of collectors, colleagues, and fellow artists in South Africa and abroad.”

The gallery added:“We are grateful to have worked with Tamlin over many years, and to have shared her work with our audiences. Her contribution to contemporary South African art will be remembered with admiration, gratitude and affection.” In its own statement, Spier Arts Trust praised Blake as a“visionary artist” possessing“the rarest gift: a boundless, ego-free generosity that put other people's growth and dignity at the centre of her life's work.” The trust concluded:“Those of us fortunate enough to have worked alongside her will forever remember her sharp eye, her quiet grace, her advocacy for authentic, exceptional expression, and the warmth she brought into every studio conversation.” Blake is survived by her husband and two daughters, aged 18 and 20.

Source: The Art Newspaper