MENAFN - USA Art News)has been appointed curator of the, the world's largest recurring art exhibition, scheduled to run from. Al Qasimi, who also serves as president and director of theand president of the, is a member of the Sharjawi royal family.

The board of La Biennale di Venezia met on November 20 to confirm Al Qasimi's selection, following a recommendation from president Pietrangelo Buttafuoco. In her new role, she will also hold the title of director of the visual arts department for the prestigious exhibition.

Buttafuoco praised Al Qasimi's qualifications in a statement.“La Biennale di Venezia is a place where the world converges with art through its diverse visions. Throughout her career, Hoor Al Qasimi has succeeded in creating a caravanserai of geographies and the Universal, giving voice to stories and sensibilities shaped by research and the unexpected,” Buttafuoco said. He added,“Her work brings together a profound attentiveness to deep-rooted memory and its legacies, an open perspective on the intricate complexities of the present, and a rare ability to listen to places and their people. I also recognize in her a quality of balance and composure, namely the vibrant presence of mīzān (inner harmony), which finds its strength in relationships.”

This appointment is not Al Qasimi's first experience leading a major international exhibition. In 2024, she was named artistic director for the 25th edition of the Biennale of Sydney, which ran from March 7 to June 8, 2026. However, the Venice Biennale operates on a significantly larger global scale.

Al Qasimi expressed her gratitude for the opportunity.“The international art exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia has been an important platform for many of us around the world. I first visited the 50th edition in 2003 having recently stepped into my curatorial role at Sharjah Biennial,” Al Qasimi stated. She concluded,“For me, La Biennale continues to be a critical space to engage with the work of influential artists and curators. I am honored to have been invited to curate this exhibition and grateful to president Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, and the board for their confidence and trust.”

Source: ARTnews