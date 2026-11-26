MENAFN - USA Art News) A painting now believed to be a late, acquired for nearlytwo years ago, is currently on view in London as part of a new exhibition at Dickinson gallery. Titled“Titian, Rubens, Van Dyck,” the show opened last night and runs throughat

Gallery principals Simon Dickinson and his son, Milo Dickinson, have curated two paintings by Titian, two by Rubens, and nine by Van Dyck for the exhibition. All works are sourced from private collections, with most available for purchase at prices ranging from approximately £400,000 to over £3 million. The exhibition, described as one of the gallery's most ambitious in its 33-year history, explores the artistic relationship between Titian and the two younger Flemish painters.

The newly attributed self-portrait, an oil on canvas measuring 44cm by 33cm, is believed by scholars to date between 1546-47 and 1560. Its attribution to Titian has been a long-standing debate. The painting, then described as“filthy,” first emerged from a French private collection and was proposed as a Titian by American art historian Everett Fahy in 2009. It was later sold for $69,850 at Sotheby's New York in 2024, cataloged as“attributed to Titian.” After subsequent cleaning, X-ray analysis, and further study, scholars including Peter Humfrey, Nicholas Penny, and Ian Kennedy have since written on it and debated its dating. If the attribution is confirmed, it would be one of only three accepted self-portraits by Titian, alongside those in the Gemäldegalerie in Berlin and the Prado in Madrid. The work has been in a UK private collection since 2024 and is now offered at £1.5 million.

Another significant rediscovery in the exhibition is a Rubens head study, now believed to depict a young Anthony van Dyck. This oil on panel, measuring 43cm by 35cm, was purchased by its current owner at Sotheby's Paris last November for €744,000, as part of the sale of British property billionaire Manny Davidson's collection. Davidson had acquired the painting as“attributed to Rubens” from Simon Dickinson in 2007. Originally thought to date to around 1614, when Van Dyck would have been 14 or 15, new analysis aligning with the Louvre's dating of the other half of this double head study suggests a date of 1616-17. Scholars including Koenraad Jonckheere and Katlijne Van der Stighelen support the identification of the sitter as Van Dyck. The head study is for sale, with its price undisclosed.

The exhibition also features a recently rediscovered study by Van Dyck for the equestrian portrait of Albert de Ligne, Prince of Arenberg and Barbançon (circa 1629-32 ), which hangs at Holkham Hall, Norfolk. This brunaille study, previously missing after being in the De Craecker collection in the 19th century, reappeared in an American private collection. Milo Dickinson noted that after cleaning, it became clear this was the original, with other versions being copies from Van Dyck's studio. The American collector, who bought the sketch in 2014, is now selling it through Dickinson for approximately £500,000.

The most expensive piece in the show is Titian's Portrait of a young man with a gloved hand (around 1550 ), offered at £3 million. This work is thought to be the Titian portrait mentioned in Van Dyck's posthumous inventory and was last publicly exhibited in 1939-40.

The exhibition is scheduled to travel to New York for the Master Drawings New York art fair, running from January 29 to February 6, 2027.

Source: The Art Newspaper