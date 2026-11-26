MENAFN - USA Art News)has been appointed the new director of bothandin Bern, Switzerland. The foundation overseeing both institutions selected Schmidt fromfollowing an international search, according to a press release. She will be responsible for artistic direction and will chair the museums' management board.

Since 2017, Schmidt has led Berlin's Brücke-Museum, which holds the world's largest collection of works by artists from the German Expressionist group Die Brücke. During her tenure, she co-curated exhibitions examining complex aspects of German Expressionism's history, including Escape into Art? The Brücke Painters in the Nazi Period ( 2019 ) and Whose Expression? The Brücke Artists and Colonialism ( 2021–22 ). Under her leadership, the museum also enhanced its efforts in provenance research, restoration, art education, and digitization. In 2023, the German Association of Art Critics (AICA) named the Brücke-Museum its museum of the year.

Born in 1978, Schmidt pursued art history studies in Marburg, Amsterdam, and Berlin, and studied curating contemporary art at the Royal College of Art in London. Before her role at the Brücke-Museum, she worked as a research trainee at Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen and served as a curator at Berlin's Hamburger Bahnhof from 2012 to 2017. In 2020, she curated Swiss artist Vivian Suter's Bonzo's Dream, which received AICA's Special Exhibition award.

Schmidt will also address an immediate challenge at Kunstmuseum Bern. In June, voters in the canton rejected a CHF15.7 million (£14.4 million) planning credit for a project to renovate the museum's historic building and replace its 1983 extension; 51.8% of voters opposed it. The museum has stated that its aging buildings still require urgent repairs.

Schmidt succeeds Nina Zimmer, who directed the institutions for a decade and will become director-general of Vienna's Belvedere in January 2027. The foundation's commercial director, Thomas Soraperra, will serve as interim director until Schmidt assumes her new role.

We previously reported:

Krist Gruijthuijsen will become the new director of Amsterdam's Stedelijk Museum in July 2027, bringing an outsider's perspective and a focus on diversity.

The Munch museum in Oslo has named Thorsten Sadowsky, formerly of Germany's Schleswig-Holstein State Museums Foundation, as its new director starting May 1,

Source: The Art Newspaper