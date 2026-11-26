MENAFN - USA Art News) While art museums are common venues for significant artworks, numerous historic homes across the United States house notable collections by acclaimed artists, some even rivaling institutional holdings.

For example, Locust Grove in Poughkeepsie, New York, the former residence of telegraph developer Samuel Morse (1791-1872), became a nonprofit historic house in 1975 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1964. Although it does not display Morse's art, the property was acquired by William Young in 1901, and the Young family filled it with decorative arts and paintings. Among these are several portraits by early 19th-century itinerant painter Ammi Phillips, and prominently featured is George Inness's Landscape with Cattle (c. 1860). Similar versions of Inness's work are held at the Clark Art Institute and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Another example is the Seward House Museum in Auburn, New York, once home to William Seward, Abraham Lincoln's secretary of state. This museum holds paintings by Emanuel Leutze, known for Washington Crossing the Delaware at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and photographs by Mathew Brady, including one of President Lincoln. The house also contains various objects and sculptures gifted to Seward by foreign governments during his tenure. In 2013, the Seward House sold Thomas Cole's 1839 painting Portage Falls on the Genesee for an undisclosed sum, estimated at more than $20 million, after a protracted legal dispute with Seward's heirs. Daniel Fisher, then president of the Seward House, said at the time:“We're not set up to house a world-class masterwork in the museum.”

Tudor Place in Washington, D.C., home to six generations of Martha Washington's descendants, features an art collection of over 2,200 paintings, drawings, and prints, including works by Cecilia Beaux, Frank Weston Benson, Paul Howard Manship, Joseph Pennell, John Trumbull, and Anders Zorn. Historic New England, which oversees 38 historic houses across Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Rhode Island, organized the “Artful Stories” exhibition in 2020 to showcase many of the artworks found within its properties.

Other significant collections include Brucemore in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, which houses a sleeping porch designed by Grant Wood, and Kykuit, the John D. Rockefeller estate in Sleepy Hollow, New York. Kykuit features works by 18th- and 19th-century artists such as Thomas Lawrence, Gilbert Stuart, and John Singer Sargent, along with 20th-century painters and sculptors like Alexander Calder, Henry Moore, Aristide Maillol, Robert Motherwell, Louise Nevelson, Pablo Picasso, David Smith, and Andy Warhol. It also displays Asian decorative arts dating from 200 B.C.E. to the 20th century.

The Preservation Society of Newport County manages 11 mansions, all containing artworks. Notable pieces include Gilbert Stuart's Dr. William Hunter's Spaniels (c. 1769) at Hunter House and an 1877 sculpted portrait by Augustus Saint-Gaudens. The Breakers, the home of Cornelius Vanderbilt II, features an 1853 bust of his grandfather, Cornelius Vanderbilt I, by Hiram Powers, and an 1890 painted portrait of Cornelius Vanderbilt II himself.

Many private homes have also been transformed entirely into art museums. Among the most recognized are the Frick Collection in Manhattan and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. The Taft Museum of Art in downtown Cincinnati, originally an 1820 wooden house, retains its gardens and historical essence while drawing visitors with murals by Robert S. Duncanson and paintings by artists like Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot, Thomas Gainsborough, Frans Hals, Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres, Rembrandt van Rijn, Adriaen van Ostade, Joaquín Sorolla, J.M.W. Turner, and James Abbott McNeill Whistler.

Similarly, the Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, New York, has evolved from a private residence into a museum with over 6,000 artworks. Its holdings range from Sandro Botticelli, El Greco, Rembrandt, and Peter Paul Rubens, to 19th-century American and French artists including Edgar Degas, Thomas Eakins, Childe Hassam, Winslow Homer, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Georges Seurat, and Whistler. The collection also extends to 20th-century Modern and contemporary artists such as Josef Albers, Dorothy Dehner, Sam Gilliam, Adolph Gottlieb, Grace Hartigan, Ellsworth Kelly, Sol LeWitt, George McNeil, Robert Motherwell, Ben Nicholson, Pablo Picasso, Robert Rauschenberg, and Bridget Riley.

Other hybrid house-museums include Bayou Bend, the former home of Houston philanthropist Ima Hogg (1882-1975), which is now part of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and displays Hogg's collection of American decorative arts and paintings by artists like Nathaniel Currier, Asher Durand, Ralph Earl, Charles Willson Peale, and James Peale. The Ballantine House, a former brewing family estate, now serves as a wing of the Newark Museum of Art in New Jersey, exhibiting contemporary art and historical objects. The Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens in Washington, D.C., also began as private residences before becoming museums.

Beyond collectors' homes, many artists' residences have been preserved. The National Trust for Historic Preservation maintains a directory of Historic Artists' Homes and Studios, listing nearly 100 sites, including the homes of Thomas Hart Benton, Charles Burchfield, Thomas Cole, Chaim Gross, Childe Hassam, Georgia O'Keeffe, Jackson Pollock, and John Twachtman.

One such listing is Olana, the Hudson, New York, home of painter Frederic Church. This site contains extensive materials and works by the artist. Sean Sawyer, president of the Olana Partnership, said:“everything from the archives to fine and decorative art, architecture of the two houses and numerous service buildings, to the 250-acre designed landscape created by Church to the integral viewshed, which we have worked on safeguarding from major industrial incursions for more than 60 years now.”

Despite these significant collections, those managing historic houses are often discreet about the artworks, primarily due to security and preservation concerns. Museums are typically purpose-built with climate controls and robust security systems, offering superior protection against theft and environmental damage. Older houses, even with some retrofitting for temperature and humidity, cannot match the security of modern museums. Janna Whearty, executive director of Locust Grove, stated:“We don't discuss our security procedures with anyone who is not on our staff.”

The Edsel and Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan, for instance, once held a substantial collection of European and other artworks, including paintings by Paul Cézanne and Edgar Degas.

Source: Observer Arts