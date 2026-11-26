MENAFN - USA Art News) Artisthas designed a shoulder plate for the character of Helen of Troy, played by, inupcoming film, The Odyssey. The piece, created in Japanwala's New Jersey attic studio, captured every pore and hair follicle during the molding process, then layered with copper, brass, and paint to evoke the presence of a Spartan artifact. Japanwala's artistic philosophy, which she calls“radical shamelessness,” or“بے غیرتی (beghairati),” informed her approach to depicting one of history's most mythologized female figures.

The artist explained that her primary goal for Nyong'o's pieces was to emphasize skin texture, providing tactile evidence of humanity that contributes to the character's beauty. She draws inspiration from the diverse body depictions found in Mohenjo-daro artifacts from the Indus Valley Civilization. Japanwala noted that the film's costume designer, Ellen Mirojnick, provided a specific brief for the pieces, describing them as timeless and tangible, which allowed Japanwala to integrate her signature style.

Japanwala also highlighted the serendipitous detail of Nolan's Helen of Troy having a facial scar, which resonated deeply with her work on“so-called imperfection.” She explained that creating pieces for a character renowned as the most beautiful woman, yet carrying flaws, addresses the meaning of beauty. Beyond the film, Japanwala, an independent Pakistani woman artist, described the collaboration as“incredibly special” given that pursuing the arts often lacks financial or cultural prioritization in Pakistan, despite the region's rich artistic heritage.

Though Japanwala creates sculptural forms, she prefers the term“documentarian” over“sculptor.” She stated,“The term 'sculptor' is difficult for me to fully embrace because sculptors create something that didn't previously exist. What I'm doing is capturing someone's body, exactly as it is.” She considers her pieces art partly because they offer an“entirely truthful” depiction, making visible details and features that individuals might feel ashamed of, a process she believes is an“important rewiring for people.”

The artist shared an experience involving an open call respondent who had undergone a medical procedure to remove a nipple and had breastfed her two children from only one side. This woman recorded her molding session to show her daughter, illustrating the profound need for this type of art. Japanwala noted that even brief molding sessions can feel therapeutic to participants. Her studio, located in her home, facilitates a personal connection with models, beginning with coffee or tea and conversation before moving to the attic studio.

Japanwala sees her artistic lens as shamelessness, acknowledging shame and using it to move forward. She described her goal as building a“library of shamelessness” and fostering a community that collectively rejects shame. She believes releasing shame creates space for bodies to exist in ways that defy societal pressures. Reflecting on her recent exhibition at Hannah Traore Gallery, she recalled a Pakistani American woman from the South Asian Youth Action group who connected a piece to her grandmother, who died from breast cancer complications because she was too ashamed to seek medical help. Japanwala emphasized the high stakes involved in her work, while also highlighting the joy and celebration it brings, noting that visitors often smile and laugh when encountering these brightly colored bodies.

Japanwala is currently participating in the Silver Art Projects residency program in Manhattan, where her next body of work will explore capturing wardrobe malfunctions in real-time. This project will further document bodies while deepening her engagement with her fashion background.

Source: Observer Arts