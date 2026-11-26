MENAFN - USA Art News) NBA starhas opened his Miami residence to reporters, revealing a substantial art collection that includes pieces by, and. The five-time NBA All-Star and 2016 NBA champion, along with his wife, showcased their collection ahead of, which is scheduled for

Love shared insights into his art collecting journey during an interview with Art Basel's Miami Beach Magazine. Among the works displayed is Ed Ruscha's The End (2021), which hangs above his bed and holds personal significance. Love owns three additional Ruscha artworks: Woman on Fire (2024), He Enjoys the Co. of Women (2025), and The Girl Always Did Have Good Taste (2021). He also noted that his wedding gift to his wife was a Ruscha piece.

Reflecting on his entry into the art world, Love indicated that his interest grew around the 2012 Olympics after learning that peers, including Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James, were art enthusiasts. This made the art world“a little less intimidating” for him. Art adviser Jane Suitor has consistently encouraged his curiosity, he added.

The magazine photoshoot featured four works by Rashid Johnson: Untitled Anxious Red (2020), Run (2018), Falling Man (2015), and another painting from his Anxious Drawing series. Other notable pieces in their home include Antony Gormley's sculpture SMALL LOOK V (2015), George Condo's line drawing Untitled (2017), Richard Prince's Untitled (Palomino) (1982–86), Hank Willis Thomas' O! thus be it ever (2021), and John Baldessari's Aerial View/People (1988).

Love has cultivated friendships with artists such as Jonas Wood and Rashid Johnson.“Jonas Wood is a crazy, avid basketball fan, and my second favorite sport is tennis, so personal stories are initially where the connection resides,” Love stated. He expressed gratitude for Johnson's presence in his life, noting,“I'm very lucky to have Rashid Johnson in my life. I first connected [with the work] for emotional reasons without knowing much about him. I'm seven minutes down the road from his studio in the Hamptons.”

Love recounted purchasing a neon Tracey Emin heart for his wife, inscribed with“An Insane Desire for You.” He later acquired a 10-foot Dan Flavin piece in her favorite colors, which they have not yet installed.“Turns out my wife doesn't like neon,” Love commented.

During Art Basel Miami Beach, Love will participate in the fair's“Art & Sport day,” a series of panel discussions uniting the art and sports communities. He is scheduled to join Keith Rivers, a former professional football player, in a conversation on December 3 to discuss“when athletes become collectors.” Other participants in the Art & Sport day include Clara Wu Tsai, co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty, soccer player Crystal Dunn, and NFL chief marketing officer Tim Ellis.

Source: ARTnews