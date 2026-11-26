MENAFN - USA Art News) The Broad in downtown Los Angeles recently opened an exhibition titled“Has the myth been shattered,” featuring works by more than a dozen artists that span. Organized by assistant curator, the presentation includes recent acquisitions by artistsand, displayed alongside pieces by, and

The exhibition's title is drawn from a 2024 sculpture by Rosales, also titled Has the myth been shattered. This work encases a yellowed newspaper from 1992, found by Rosales on eBay, within a nearly six-foot-tall aluminum frame. The frame features a two-way mirror and is illuminated by colorful LED lights. The newspaper contains an essay by Los Angeles Times reporter Janny Scott, written two weeks after the 1992 Los Angeles uprising, which questioned the city's inequalities following the acquittal of four LAPD officers in the Rodney King beating case. Rosales, who was 11 years old in 1992, has built an archive of Chicanx youth culture ephemera. She told ARTnews,“I'm not looking for answers. But for some kind of physical proof that things really happened, that they're not just in our memories.”

The exhibition brings together prints, paintings, drawings, sculpture, and tapestry, with artists appropriating text and images from public records to highlight how media shapes perceptions of sociopolitical events. The collection challenges the idea that exposing injustice automatically leads to resolution. Joanne Heyler, the Broad's founding director, stated that the concept of“a linear progression of change unfolding in a dependable, escalating way” is“becoming harder and harder to believe in.”

Among the oldest works is Warhol's Race Riot ( 1963 ), depicting police dogs attacking Black civil-rights demonstrators in Birmingham, Alabama. This image, originally from a Charles Moore visual essay in Life magazine, now evokes police responses to the 2020 protests following George Floyd's murder, as well as more recent nationwide pro-Palestine and anti-ICE demonstrations. Warhol's silkscreen, which labeled peaceful demonstrators as“rioters,” is part of his“Death and Disaster” series, reflecting his engagement with American contradictions.

Hank Willis Thomas considers Warhol's Birmingham silkscreen paintings as“postcards to the future,” arguing that their transformation into art ensures their ongoing relevance. Willis Thomas's own photo-based work, Black Survival Guide, or How to Live Through a Police Riot ( 2018 ), explores a different aspect of the same era. While researching the aftermath of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination, he discovered a typewritten pamphlet offering advice to Black residents of Wilmington, Delaware, during a nine-month National Guard occupation in 1968. He printed excerpts from this pamphlet onto retroreflective vinyl, overlaying them on archival News Journal photographs of confrontations between soldiers and Black communities. In a darkened gallery, these black-and-white images are only revealed by a flash of light, inviting audience participation in historical recovery. Willis Thomas noted,“In some ways the observers become the researchers.”

Mickalene Thomas's 2021 mixed-media painting, The Charnel House (Resist #5), nearly eleven feet wide, connects state-sanctioned violence and resistance movements. It reworks Picasso's 1944–45 painting, which responded to news footage of liberated Nazi concentration camps. Thomas's piece collages photographs and placards from the Civil Rights and Black Lives Matter movements with modernist anatomical forms, featuring elements such as a poster for the Black Panther Party's free breakfast program, a portrait of Angela Davis, and the names of Freddie Gray and Alton Sterling, both killed during police encounters. Grief and trauma are presented alongside resistance and community building.

Glenn Ligon's Narratives ( 1993 ), a series of nine sepia-toned etchings, employs the typography and prose of 19th-century slave narratives. Ligon replaces traditional accounts with details from his own life, including his early education in a predominantly white private school, his desires, and his artistic career, transforming a form used by freed Black people to assert their humanity into a contemporary self-portrait. The Broad has acquired works by 26 artists over the past five years who were previously unrepresented in its collection, many of them younger artists working in Los Angeles, like Rosales. Heyler views these acquisitions as part of an effort to reflect the diverse communities surrounding the institution, stating,“We're not telling one story but many.”

Source: ARTnews