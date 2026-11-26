MENAFN - USA Art News) Theof therecently took place overat thein. Operating under the theme“Coming Home,” the event showcased work by more thanfrom overspanning the, alongside various programming.

Co-founder John Cox, who also serves as executive director of arts and culture at Baha Mar, highlighted the fair's mission beyond sales. Cox was also the commissioner for the Bahamas's first Venice Biennale pavilion in 13 years, which concluded last Sunday, a project that did not receive national government funding.

“For me, that is ultimately what Fuze is about,” Cox stated.“It is not simply an annual gathering of artists and galleries, but an ongoing investment in the cultural infrastructure of our region and in the possibilities that emerge when creativity, community, and opportunity come together.”

Art dealer Amanda Coulson, co-founder of the Tern gallery in Nassau and former director of the National Art Gallery of the Bahamas (NAGB), noted the pervasive misconceptions about Bahamian art among outsiders. Coulson recounted a common question:“'Oh, do you have art there?' And I thought, normally where there are human beings there is art.” She elaborated that the question often implies a narrow view, expecting only“tourist art about coconuts and palm trees,” which she described as a“super condescending thought.”

Many exhibiting dealers reported few sales during the fair's final days, yet expressed no concern, as Baha Mar largely covered participation costs. Myrtis Bedolla of Baltimore's Galerie Myrtis, a consistent exhibitor at Fuze, emphasized the importance of relationship building and exposure over immediate transactions.

Bedolla said,“Of course, we must sell in order to sustain and practice, but there is so much more that happens that is equally important in terms of relationship building, exposure, presenting our artists within this particular culture.” She praised the Bahamas as a“burgeoning art scene,” noting,“the talent here is beyond belief, which is another reason why I love being here, because I'm exposed to artists that I don't see in other places.”

Another measure of success, cited by Cox and Baha Mar President and CEO Graeme Davis, was the attendance of approximately 800 local students. The Maryland Institute College of Art, also from Baltimore, exhibited works by its faculty and alumni, and launched the Sister Harbors Scholarship, offering a tuition reduction of up to 60 percent for admitted Bahamian undergraduate or graduate students.

The Baha Mar resort, owned by the Hong Kong–based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, integrates art throughout its operations and includes an on-site gallery, the Current. Davis explained that Fuze is a central event within a larger year-round program that features exhibitions, residencies, workshops, educational initiatives, and an extensive collection of Bahamian art.

In 2024, Chow Tai Fook unveiled plans to add a fourth resort to the property, breaking ground earlier this year on an estimated $700 million expansion slated for completion in 2029. Despite this growth, Fuze will remain a permanent fixture. Cox concluded,“I often think about Fuze as a marathon rather than a sprint. There are relationships to nurture, audiences to cultivate, and systems that need time to mature.”

Source: Artnet News