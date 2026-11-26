MENAFN - USA Art News) A porcelain“Breast Bowl” once owned bysold forat aevening auction at Paris's. The sale significantly exceeded its high estimate of

This particular“jatte-téton,” or“nipple bowl,” was among the last known examples remaining in private hands. Legend suggests that the 18th-century bowls, produced by the Royal Sèvres manufacturers, were molded after the queen's own breasts. While no documented evidence supports this, the bowls feature a fleshy light pink color with an areola and nipple detail, lending them a surreal, realistic quality despite their perfectly circular shape.

Crafted in 1787, the bowl draws inspiration from ancient Greek mastos, breast-shaped drinking cups used at banquets dating back to the 6th century BC. It is one of four such bowls delivered in 1787 and 1788 for the royal“pleasure dairy” in Rambouillet, near Versailles, a gift from King Louis XVI to Marie Antoinette. There, nobility socialized and sampled fine milk, cream, and cheese delicacies. The sold bowl includes an intricately carved tripod stand, decorated with goat heads in relief, necessary to hold the bowl upright for serving.

The rare piece came from the collection of French dealer Claude Meyer, who passed away in November 2025. His children discovered it while going through storage, realizing their late father, whose Paris gallery closed in the 1990s, had never offered it for sale. Meyer's acquisition method remains unknown, though the piece previously belonged to French Marquise de Chanaleilles.

Three of the four“jatte-tétons” from the queen's royal dairy are now in public collections, with two at the Musée de Sèvres and one at the Museo Duca di Martina in Naples. The bowl sold at auction is the last of that specific series in private hands. The auction house described them as“the most celebrated and the most extravagant shape of the porcelain service” from the royal Sèvres manufactory for the queen's dairy. Auctioneer Alexandre de La Forest Divonne observed to Le Journal des Arts,“It has become something of a symbol of the queen; it is truly a totem.”

Source: ARTnews