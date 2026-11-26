The biggest job-hunting blunders include forgetting which position you've applied for, sending your CV with a typo and missing an application deadline - with 66 per cent convinced a mistake has cost them a job opportunity.

A poll of 2,000 employed adults found 61 per cent admit to applying for a role they might not have been qualified for, while 38 per cent have 'gone blank' when answering an interview question.

A further 24 per cent have missed a call or email from a recruiter or employer.

But 45 per cent overall have also struggled to provide key information needed to start a new job, such as their National Insurance number, tax code or employment history.

This rises to 67 per cent among temporary and agency workers, compared to 38 per cent of other workers - resulting in delayed starts (24 per cent) or even missed job opportunities (19 per cent).

The research was commissioned by HMRC [], which has teamed with the REC to remind workers that they can access key information, including their National Insurance number, employment history and tax code through its free app.

Claire Walsh, director of customer experience of the government body, said:“Starting a new job should be about looking ahead, not searching around for important information.

“Whether you're starting a permanent role or picking up temporary work over the festive period, the app puts key details in one place.

Taking a few minutes to get organised before you start can help avoid unnecessary delays and make those important first few days that bit simpler.”

The study also found 55 per cent of temporary or agency workers were told that difficulty in providing the information that was needed was the reason they missed out on the job.

The average employed adult also had their start date delayed by a whole week as a result.

But nerves (46 per cent), feeling the pressure to find work quickly (25 per cent) and rushing applications (23 per cent) were among the main reasons errors have been made when applying for jobs or during interviews.

And when it comes to starting a job, 66 per cent find it stressful.

Learning a new role (59 per cent), making a good first impression (49 per cent) and getting the admin and paperwork right (27 per cent) among the biggest worries.

But for 77 per cent of those who took part in the study by OnePoll, having all of their key employment information readily available would make starting a new job less stressful.

Contacting their previous employer (25 per cent), having to gather the information from several places (24 per cent) and being asked for it all at short notice (20 per cent) made it difficult to provide.

The HMRC app can be on hand to instantly help new workers to take control of their finances by making it easy to check tax codes, track earnings and access their National insurance number and claim any tax refunds they're owed.

Shazia Ejaz, spokesperson at the Recruitment & Employment Confederation, said:“Having the right information ready for when you start a new job is essential, and the app can help with that.

“A recent report we produced discovered that an unfilled vacancy cost businesses £72.8 billion in 2025, adding further strain during the recruitment process.

“Accessing important information mean fewer delayed starts or missed opportunities for workers and help businesses avoid unnecessary delays in getting people into work, which is costly for both employers and workers alike.”

MISTAKES MADE WHEN APPLYING FOR A JOB:

1. Missing a call or email from a recruiter/employer

2. Missing an application deadline

3. Sending a CV with a spelling or grammatical mistake

4. Forgetting to attach a CV or other document requested

5. Forgetting which position you had applied for

6. Accidentally applying for the same job twice

7. Forgetting the date or time of an interview

8. Sending the wrong CV or cover letter

9. Addressing an application or email to the wrong person

10. Getting the company mixed up with one of its competitors

THINGS WORKERS HAVE EXPERIENCED IN A JOB INTERVIEW:

1. Gone blank when answering an interview question

2. Replied“I don't know” to a question

3. Been late for an interview

4. Forgotten the interviewer's name

5. Had problems with your camera or microphone

6. Had your internet connection fail during a virtual interview

7. Had your phone or technology interrupt an interview

8. Been unable to explain something written on your own CV

9. Had an IT/technical mishap while giving a presentation

10. Forgotten which role I was interviewing for