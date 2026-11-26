Rows over who pays for what, washing-up duties and what activities to do are among the biggest causes of friction on group holidays.

A poll of 1,000 adults who've been on a trip with family or friends found 34 per cent have disagreed with them while staying together.

Of those, choosing what activities to do was the biggest source of disagreement (37 per cent), while 29 per cent clashed over who pays for what and 21 per cent over whose turn it was to wash up.

Another 13 per cent said sharing facilities such as hot tubs can require a bit of compromise, especially when it comes to making sure everyone gets their turn.

But behind the occasional squabble lies a bigger pressure, with 42 per cent admitting it can be stressful trying to find somewhere that suits everyone.

And for the person organising the getaway, the responsibility can feel particularly high, with 53 per cent feeling under pressure to make sure the trip is special and everyone is happy.

Etiquette expert and former royal butler Grant Harrold has partnered with Cottages to create an official 'Holiday Prenup' [], a holiday code of conduct designed to help groups agree on what matters before they go away.

They said:“Even the best group holidays can come with the occasional difference of opinion, often simply because everyone has their own idea of how the trip should work.

“Good etiquette isn't about having lots of rules but making sure everyone feels considered.

“Agreeing a few things before you go can avoid awkward conversations later and leave everyone free to enjoy the holiday.”

The study also found the occasional row hasn't put those polled off group getaways - whether for a main summer break (68 per cent), a milestone celebration (33 per cent) or simply getting everyone under one roof (26 per cent).

For most, the rewards easily outweigh the headaches, led by making lasting memories (61 per cent) and catching up with family and friends (56 per cent).

However, 69 per cent agreed you never truly know someone until you've been on holiday with them.

Bathroom etiquette proved a particular bugbear, with 35 per cent naming leaving it in a state among the biggest holiday home crimes.

Never washing up followed closely behind, according to 34 per cent, while 33 per cent took issue with making noise when everyone else was asleep.

Money was another potential flashpoint, as 26 per cent found it frustrating when someone ordered the most expensive thing while splitting the bill.

And 23 per cent had been irked by someone regularly 'forgetting' to pay, with the same proportion frustrated by those who conveniently disappeared when it was time to clean up.

Meanwhile, 11 per cent admitted putting their belongings on a bed to claim it, with 10 per cent having rushed in to bag the room they wanted.

When it came to hot tub etiquette, those with an opinion believed 28 minutes was an acceptable amount of time for one person or couple to use it when others were waiting.

More than a quarter (28 per cent) agreed whoever landed the master or best bedroom should pay more than everyone else, according to OnePoll figures.

And among those who put a figure on how much extra a better room was worth, the average premium came to 10 per cent.

Interestingly, 13 per cent admitted secretly messaging someone else on a group holiday to complain about a fellow traveller who was frustrating them.

But setting expectations before arriving could help keep the peace, as 66 per cent felt agreeing basic ground rules was likely to reduce arguments or tension.

And 42 per cent would be likely to use a light-hearted holiday prenup ahead of a group getaway.

A spokesperson for Cottages, which hand-picks every property to help match guests with a place that fits their group's specific needs, added:“No two families or friendship groups want exactly the same holiday, and bringing different personalities and preferences together can take a little give and take.

“Our Group Holiday 'prenup' is a fun way to get those conversations started early, so everyone arrives on the same page.

“Whether it's extra bathrooms, outdoor space or separate living areas, cottages can help groups find a place that works for everyone.”

TOP 20 CAUSES OF GROUP FRICTION WHEN SHARING A HOLIDAY HOME

1. Which activities to do

2. Who pays for what

3. Different food tastes and preferences

4. Buying food and groceries

5. Who sleeps in the worst room

6. Who gets the master bedroom

7. Noise levels

8. Who does the washing up

9. What time to leave the house

10. People drinking too much

11. Who cooks

12. Splitting the cost of the accommodation

13. What time everyone gets up and goes to bed

14. What is watched on TV

15. Someone inviting additional people

16. Who gets an en-suite

17. The heating

18. Supervising children

19. Bringing pets

20. Parking