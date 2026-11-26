Freshly baked bread, clean bed sheets, and coffee brewing in the morning have been voted the best ever smells.

A study of 2,000 adults found fresh pastries, a real Christmas tree, and a newborn baby's head also made the list.

While sun cream on holiday, rain on a warm pavement, and petrol were others in the top 30.

More than eight in 10 (81 per cent) claimed certain smells can instantly improve their mood.

While 45 per cent have even stopped what they were doing just to enjoy a particularly nice scent.

A spokesperson for bakery brand, St Pierre [], which commissioned the research, said:“Few things can lift your mood quite like a delicious smell.

“Scents have an incredible ability to transport us back to a particular place, person or moment in an instant.

“What's lovely about these results is how many of our favourite smells are really simple, everyday things.

“From the comforting aroma of morning coffee and croissants to the unmistakable smell of fish and chips, these little sensory moments can spark surprisingly strong feelings of happiness and nostalgia.

“It shows you don't always need a grand gesture to brighten your day - sometimes something as simple as a familiar scent is enough.”

The study also found 24 per cent enjoy smells others would find strange, including nail polish remover (26 per cent), bleach (14 per cent), and hardware shops (11 per cent).

A third (32 per cent) feel safe or comforted by certain smells, while 43 per cent claimed it is one of the strongest triggers of memories.

More than four in 10 (42 per cent) have thought about their childhood after getting a whiff of a certain scent.

While others have been taken back to time with grandparents (21 per cent) and family holidays (26 per cent).

It also emerged food and drink (40 per cent) are the smells people enjoy the most, with the smell of food favourites making 79 per cent feel hungrier than before the fragrance hit their senses.

What's more, 33 per cent have even followed the smell of food to work out where it was coming from.

With freshly baked bread (40 per cent), bacon (32 per cent) and warmed croissants and pains au chocolat (21 per cent) among the hardest to resist.

Of those polled via OnePoll, 42 per cent also admitted to buying food they hadn't planned to purchase because they could smell it.

This was most likely to happen in a bakery (62 per cent), followed by supermarkets (43 per cent), markets (37 per cent) and pubs (20 per cent).

Almost three quarters (73 per cent) would be more likely to try an unfamiliar food if it smelled good.

And 66 per cent believed how food smells is equally as important as how it looks when it comes to deciding what to try.

Fresh bread also topped the list of foods Brits would most like to wake up to, while a roast dinner was the scent they'd most like to be greeted by after a long day.

The St Pierre spokesperson added:“There are some smells that are almost impossible to resist, so we're not remotely surprised to find freshly baked goods topping the table.

“A delicious aroma can stop us in our tracks, make us feel hungry and even tempt us into buying something we had no intention of picking up.

"Smell is closely tied to memory, which perhaps explains why so many of the scents people love are associated with familiar foods and moments.

“Breakfast comes through particularly strongly, from fresh bread, coffee, bacon and pastries all featuring among our favourites.

“There's something special about waking up to the smell of breakfast, and clearly we're not alone in thinking so.”

BRITS' 30 FAVOURITE SMELLS

1. Freshly baked bread

2. Clean bed sheets

3. Coffee brewing in the morning

4. Freshly cut grass

5. Bacon cooking

6. Sea air

7. Fresh flowers

8. Fish and chips

9. Freshly baked pastries (croissants, pains au chocolat)

10. A roast dinner cooking

11. Lavender

12. A log fire

13. Chocolate

14. A real Christmas tree

15. Fresh mint

16. A new car

17. Food cooking on a barbecue

18. Onions frying

19. Hot chocolate

20. Petrol

21. A full English breakfast cooking

22. A new book

23. Rain on a warm pavement

24. A newborn baby's head

25. Popcorn

26. Garlic cooking

27. Bonfires

28. Sun cream while on holiday

29. Leather

30. An old book