Britain's strongest brothers brought a busy London street to a standstill after dragging a whopping 13-tonne truck through it using nothing but brute strength.

Strongman siblings Tom and Luke Stoltman were joined by strongwoman Melissa Peacock, as the trio took on the mammoth challenge, hauling the Currys delivery lorry in Wembley.

Tipping the scales at 13 tonnes, the truck weighed roughly the same as two fully-grown African elephants or a single-decker bus.

The enormous vehicle was strapped to the strong people using harnesses before they put their backs into pulling the monster load along the road.

The eye-catching feat created the ultimate David-versus-Goliath showdown, with human muscle pitted against 13,000kg of truck and tech.

It marked the start of Currys' Black Friday activity, to highlight how it is there to do the 'heavy lifting' for people looking for a deal.

Tom and Luke Stoltman said:“We've pulled some pretty ridiculous things over the years, but taking on a 13-tonne Currys truck is definitely one way to get ready for Black Friday.

“When Currys told us Black Friday was getting Bigger, we decided to put that to the test. It's safe to say this was a serious workout, but thankfully shoppers won't have to work quite as hard to bag a bargain.”

The stunt comes after research of 2,000 adults found 65 per cent are holding off making a purchase until Black Friday, with shoppers setting aside an average of £528 to spend.

Christmas presents top the shopping list for 41 per cent, while 34 per cent have their sights set on clothes and 20 per cent are prioritising kitchen appliances.

But getting a genuine bargain isn't always as straightforward as it seems.

Nearly a third (31 per cent) reckon finding a real good deal is like doing detective work, while 30 per cent compare bargain hunting to a treasure hunt.

And 30 per cent admit they've been tempted into buying something simply because the deal looked too good to miss, only to regret it afterwards.

It also emerged 18 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, believe the best measure of value for money is simply knowing they actually need what they are buying.

The study also revealed some of the tactics most likely to set alarm bells ringing among shoppers, with 40 per cent suspicious when there is no visible price history.

More than a third (36 per cent) are also wary of warnings claiming there are“only a few left”.

Ed Connolly, chief commercial officer at Currys, said:“Black Friday can sometimes feel like a test of endurance, with thousands of deals competing for shoppers' attention.

“So, we called in Britain's strongest to take on a heavyweight challenge and show that Currys is doing the heavy lifting this year.”