MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi stressed the need for all parties to commit to implementing the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid and starting early recovery and reconstruction programmes without delay, during talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday, the Egyptian presidency said.

Reviewing Egypt's intensive efforts to implement the Gaza ceasefire agreement, Sisi praised the close coordination with Qatar in this regard, presidential spokesperson Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said. Sisi also stressed the importance of continuing efforts to reach a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, describing it as the only way to achieve just and lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

The talks also addressed regional developments and joint efforts to de-escalate tensions and enhance regional stability leaders stressed the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to prioritise political solutions and dialogue and to prevent the widening of tensions, given the serious repercussions this could have on regional and global security and stability.

In this context, Sisi reiterated Egypt's full support for the security of Qatar and other Arab Gulf states, stressing that Gulf security is an integral part of Egyptian national security. Both sides agreed to continue intensifying political consultation and coordination during the coming period.

On bilateral ties, Sisi welcomed Sheikh Tamim to Egypt, which he referred to as his second home, and affirmed the continuous development of Egyptian-Qatari relations across various fields as well as close coordination and consultation on issues of mutual interest. Sisi stressed the importance of continuing to strengthen the economic partnership by increasing trade volume, expanding investment cooperation, and enhancing cooperation in the energy sector and other areas of mutual interest.

Sheikh Tamim welcomed the growing economic relations between Egypt and Qatar, stressing the importance of building on what has been achieved and continuing joint work to develop the partnership, El-Shennawy said. The Qatari Emir also expressed his deep appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality, affirming the depth of the fraternal ties between the two countries and their peoples, and stressing the importance of continuing to advance bilateral cooperation in various fields to achieve mutual interests.

Sisi had received Sheikh Tamim at Cairo International Airport and accompanied him to Al-Ittihadiya Palace, where an official reception ceremony featured the playing of the national anthems of Qatar and Egypt, a review of the guard of honour and a commemorative photograph before the two leaders held their intensive bilateral talks. At the conclusion of the discussions, Sisi hosted a luncheon in honour of Sheikh Tamim and his accompanying delegation, and later bade farewell to the Qatari Emir at Cairo International Airport at the end of his official visit to Egypt.