MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Russia and Kazakhstan conduct around 96 per cent of their bilateral settlements in national currencies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, according to the Kremlin website.

Trade turnover between the two countries has exceeded US28bnandisapproachingUS28bnandisapproachingUS30bn,Putin said. Tokayev confirmed that trade between the countries continues to grow and reported that 124 of 178 joint projects have been implemented, while work on the remaining projects is ongoing, with some nearing completion.

Tokayev arrived in Moscow on a working visit at Putin's invitation and will attend a conference on artificial intelligence as the guest of honour, TV BRICS reported.

“I know that you pay a great deal of attention to developing information technology in Kazakhstan, so I am sure that you will find this conference interesting. We will have an opportunity to hear from experts and talk to young people, including school and university students. We can also discuss ways for Russia and Kazakhstan to work together in high-technology sectors in general and, in particular, on artificial intelligence,” Putin said.

Tokayev said that Kazakhstan was interested in studying Russia's experience in cybersecurity. Representatives of businesses operating in sectors where artificial intelligence and digital technologies are being introduced travelled to Moscow with him. According to the President of Kazakhstan, the country's authorities are supporting the activities of Russian technology companies in the local market.

Tokayev recalled that he had declared 2026 the Year of Artificial Intelligence Development in Kazakhstan and outlined the country's position in the United Nations (UN) ranking.

“We have made some progress, according to the UN ranking, with respect to e-government and have also moved from 24th to 16th place in the world for human capital development,” Tokayev said.

According to the President of Kazakhstan, the first forum on artificial intelligence was held online in 2020. During the meeting at the Kremlin, Tokayev also congratulated Putin on the outcome of his visit to China and his participation in the summit in Shenzhen.