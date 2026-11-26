MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Fellows from ASEAN countries visited the ATOM Museum at VDNKh in Moscow to explore an exhibition dedicated to Russia's nuclear industry as part of the InteRussia international educational fellowship programme,“Changing Energy Landscape”.

Specialists from ASEAN nations Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia and the Philippines took part in the tour,during which they learned about the history of the Soviet Atomic Project and saw how ideas for the peaceful use of nuclear energy had developed.

The fellows also learned about projects undertaken by Soviet scientists, including nuclear submarines and icebreakers,and were shown a reactor model along with an explanation of how nuclear energy is converted into electricity.

The programme participants noted the relevance of Russia's experience for ASEAN countries, which are considering opportunities to develop nuclear power, TV BRICS reported.

“This year, we began cooperation with Russia on the construction of a floating power plant in Indonesia with a capacity of around 200 MW. It is something like a power-generating vessel that produces electricity,” said Qashtalani Haramaini, an energy transactions manager at an Indonesian company.

According to Haramaini, Indonesia's state-owned energy company plans to hold a major tender next year for the construction of a nuclear power plant, which he believes could provide another opportunity for partnership between Indonesia and Russia.

“Studying energy in Russia is like studying football in Brazil. There is so much information here. I believe Russia is a leader in the energy sector. That is why this programme gives me an excellent opportunity to learn a great deal,” the Indonesian specialist noted.

According to Pet Panhavisal, an energy specialist from Cambodia, the country has plans to build a nuclear power plant but currently lacks qualified personnel.

“That is precisely why we provide students from Cambodia with many opportunities to come to Russia to study. Some of them are still here. We hope that in the future they will be able to help us build a nuclear power plant to ensure our energy security,” he said.

The InteRussia international educational fellowship programme,“Changing Energy Landscape”, for specialists from ASEAN countries is taking place from 9 November to 6 December 2026 in St. Petersburg and Moscow. Participants visit industry-specific enterprises and energy infrastructure facilities, meet experts and industry representatives, and study trends in the global energy market and prospects for international cooperation in the energy sector.

The programme is being implemented on the initiative of the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund, the Autonomous Non-Profit Organisation“Mezhdunarodniki”, St. Petersburg State University of Economics and Management, the Russia–ASEAN Business Council and the TV BRICS International Media Network, with the participation of the Russian Energy Agency and the Global Energy Association.