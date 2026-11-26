MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Iranian engineers have developed a four-legged robotic dog designed to support search-and-rescue operations in hazardous environments, Mehr News Agency, a TV BRICS partner, reported.

The platform can detect people trapped under rubble, assess its surroundings and carry emergency equipment. It is equipped with human-presence radar, gas sensors, thermal and night-vision cameras, and systems for detecting people beneath collapsed structures. It can also be fitted with subsurface scanners capable of examining areas to a depth of up to 1.5 metres.

One of the robot's key functions is operating in environments where conditions can make direct access difficult for rescue teams. Using depth-sensing cameras and image-processing systems, it can identify obstacles, adjust its movement to the terrain and navigate rubble, uneven surfaces and staircases.

The system combines two main capabilities: environmental perception and movement control. Its sensors collect information about surrounding objects and terrain, while the movement system adjusts the robot's steps according to the conditions it encounters. The robot can also recover its position after falling over and continue moving.

The platform can carry up to 20 kilograms of equipment, including first-aid kits, oxygen cylinders and communications devices. A two-way audio system allows rescue workers to communicate with people trapped in dangerous areas without entering them directly.

In addition, the robotic dog can transmit images, thermal data, gas measurements and information about its movement to an operator and a command centre in real time, allowing teams to assess conditions before entering an affected area.

Iran's development of the search-and-rescue robotic dog is consistent with paragraph 48 of the 2026 BRICS Declaration,which calls for joint research and development and the people-centred use of ICTs for peaceful and developmental purposes. The provision also highlights the importance of developing technologies that support practical and developmental applications, an approach reflected in the use of robotics for search-and-rescue operations.