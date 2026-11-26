MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Xiamen, China / Timesnewswire / November 25, 2026 – The opening ceremony of the 2026 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival was held on November 6 in Xiamen, Fujian Province. Guo Ningning, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee, Acting Governor of Fujian, and Secretary of the provincial government's Party Leadership Group, declared the festival open. Gao Shiming, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Vice Chairman of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, and Lin Tao, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee and Secretary of the CPC Xiamen Municipal Committee, delivered opening remarks. Those attending included Zhang Yan, Member of the Standing Committee and Head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee; Liu Heng, Vice Chairman of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles; Yan Jianbo, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Xiamen Municipal Committee and Acting Mayor of Xiamen; Zhang Pimin, former Deputy Director of the National Radio and Television Administration; Tong Gang, Vice President of the China Federation of Radio and Television Associations; Mao Yu, Deputy Director overseeing daily operations of the Film Bureau of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee; Deng Guanghui, Secretary of the Party Sub-leadership Group and Resident Vice Chairman of the China Film Association; Ma Jia, Party Secretary and Director of the Movie Satellite Channel Program Production Center of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee; and Lu Liang, Deputy Director of both the China Film Archive and the China Film Art Research Center. Deng Guanghui hosted the opening ceremony.

Scene from the opening ceremony

Anchored by the theme of“building film culture,” this year's festival upholds the judging principles of“recognizing the advances of our time, understanding audience needs, and following changes in the art of film” to drive the high-quality development of Chinese-language cinema. Gao Shiming noted that Chinese cinema serves as a cultural expression of Chinese modernization and a prominent arena for people-centered arts, adding that in the new era it has made a historic leap from industrial prosperity to cultural self-awareness. “We live in a time rich in stories and greatness,” Gao said. “If we make films with honesty and passion and keep our film culture open and inclusive, we can help shape a more hopeful, forward-looking society and give our times a fresh, vigorous voice.”

This year marks the start of China's 15th Five-Year Plan and the 45th anniversaries of both the founding of the China Film Golden Rooster Award and the start of construction on the Xiamen Special Economic Zone. Lin Tao said :“We look forward to a lasting, mutually enriching partnership between the Golden Rooster festival and Xiamen, continuing to amplify the 'year-round, citywide Golden Rooster' effect and using 'Film+' to help the city grow, transform, and modernize . With cinema as a bridge and medium, we hope to see more outstanding works make their way from Xiamen to audiences around the world, making new and greater contributions to enhancing the country's cultural soft power and the global influence of Chinese culture.”

The festival will roll out a series of film culture initiatives integrating academic discourse, technological exploration, industry clustering, talent development, and public-benefit programs.“The China Film Association will work hand in hand with Xiamen to help film culture and the film economy reinforce each other and serve as twin engines of growth, jointly creating a new vision where the festival energizes the city, the city nurtures cinema, and culture and the economy thrive together,” Deng Guanghui said.

At the ceremony, Huang Xiaoming, Vice Chairman of the China Film Association and Golden Rooster International Communication Ambassador for the 2026 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival, joined actress Zhao Liying to light up the Golden Rooster statue.

Huang Xiaoming and Zhao Liying light up the Golden Rooster statue.

A presentation of upcoming films followed, featuring titles including“Live Long,”“Bloom” and“The Road Not Taken.” Wang Xiao, who stars in“The Road Not Taken,” said,“I hope the film helps people see the quiet ways we stand by one another, even when we never say it out loud. I hope they can look back on their own lives and find in the film the strength to believe that tomorrow can be better.”

Chen Kexin (Peter Chan), Zhou Xun and Wang Xiao introduce“The Road Not Taken”

The festival, hosted by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, the China Film Association and the Xiamen Municipal Government, runs through November 10. Winners in all 20 categories of the 39th China Film Golden Rooster Award will be announced at the November 10 award ceremony.

The festival will feature more than 60 events across six categories. Alongside major ceremonies such as the nominees' recognition ceremony and the award ceremony, the lineup features public-benefit screenings including the Golden Rooster Chinese-Language Film Exhibition and the Golden Rooster International Film Exhibition; creative support initiatives such as the Golden Rooster Film Project Market and the Golden Rooster Cross-Strait and Hong Kong-Macao Youth Short Film Season; and industry exchange programs including the Golden Rooster · Gulangyu Forum, academic forums, and forums for screenwriters, directors, and actors. Market activities will encompass the Golden Rooster Promotion Conference, international roundtable dialogues, and the Golden Rooster Film Academy, while the 2026 festival series will also present the Golden Rooster VR Film Season, the Golden Rooster AI Film Section, and Film Fashion Night, complemented by film industry symposiums, public service initiatives in which filmmakers lead by example, and the 2026 Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Life Season.