MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Humsienk cuts prices up to 60% sitewide for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with 30-day price protection and extra tiered discounts.

Munich / Timesnewswire / 26th November 2026 – Humsienk, a leading brand of deep cycle LiFePO4 batteries, has opened its Black Friday and Cyber Monday battery sale in Europe. Prices fall by up to 60% across the range, covering batteries, chargers and accessories.

Buyers Turn to LiFePO4 as Lead-Acid Batteries Age

Many motorhome, boat and solar owners are replacing lead-acid batteries that lose capacity after a few seasons. LiFePO4 batteries last longer, weigh less and need no maintenance. For these buyers, Black Friday battery deals are a chance to switch at a lower cost.

Price Cuts Come With a 30-Day Safety Net

The Humsienk battery Black Friday deals apply across the whole store. Every customer is covered by a 30-day price protection policy during the promotion. If a lower price appears within that period, the buyer keeps the order number, takes a screenshot of the lower price and contacts customer service. Once the claim is verified, Humsienk refunds the difference.

Larger orders earn extra savings. Baskets reaching €2000 receive an automatic 6% discount, and those reaching €3000 receive 7% discount. Shoppers can also use coupon code BF2026 for 6% off until 5 December. The code does not stack with the automatic discount, and the system applies whichever is higher.

“Black Friday is when customers compare prices most closely,” said Yvonne, Chief Operating Officer at Humsienk.“We want them to buy with confidence, so we protect the price for 30 days.”

Motorhome and Caravan Owners Get More Capacity

Humsienk 12V 640Ah LiFePO4 Battery

Price: €769,99 (was €1.499,99, Save 49%) | With code BF2026: €723,79

Energy: 8192Wh Life: 6000 cycles at 80% DOD 250A BMS, 300A peak discharge Expandable: 4S4P up to 131kWh Weight: 50.75 kg, M8 terminals Certified: ECE R10

Air conditioning is often what ends an off-grid weekend early. This battery has enough capacity to run an RV air conditioner or a boat motor for hours, and it fits where an old lead-acid unit sat. A charger, solar panels or a generator can refill it in about 6 hours.

Price: €469,99 (was €699,99, Save 33%) | With code BF2026: €441,79

Energy: about 4kWh Life: 6000+ cycles at 80% DOD Cells: EV grade A+ prismatic Expandable: 4P4S up to 64.307kWh Rating: IP65 waterproof and dustproof Warranty: 5 years

Limited storage space should not mean settling for less power. This compact 4kWh battery delivers substantial capacity while taking up one third less space and weighing half as much as three 12V 100Ah AGM batteries. It is a practical upgrade for motorhomes, caravans, yachts and fishing boats that need reliable power without sacrificing valuable storage space.

Home Solar Owners Can Start Small and Expand

Price: €1.299,99 (was €2.999,99, Save 57%) | With code BF2026: €1.221,99

Energy: 5.12kWh with built-in 5kW inverter Solar input: up to 9000W, 99.5% MPPT Backup: UPS switching in 20ms or less Life: 8000+ cycles at 80% DOD Balancing: 1A active balancing Monitoring: Wi-Fi app

Make better use of the solar power your home generates during the day. This all-in-one system combines a 5.12kWh battery with a 5kW inverter, allowing you to store excess solar energy for use after sunset. With up to 9000W of solar input and UPS switching in 20ms or less, it also helps keep essential appliances running when the grid goes down.

Price: €1.939,99 (was €4.999,99, Save 61%) | With code BF2026: €1.823,59

Energy: 15.36kWh, equal to three 48V 100Ah batteries Life: 6000+ cycles at 80% DOD BMS: 200A with six layers of protection Expandable: up to 15 units, 230.4kWh Monitoring: LCD screen, Bluetooth app, Wi-Fi Compatible: Victron, Deye, Growatt, Luxpower

Give your home or off-grid cabin the storage capacity it needs today, with room to grow tomorrow. This 15.36kWh floor-standing battery brings substantial energy storage into a single unit, reducing the need for multiple smaller batteries and extra wiring. You can expand the system as your energy needs increase, while enjoying operation down to -20°C and the reassurance of a five-year warranty.

Boat and Van Owners Get Easier Upgrades

Price: €319,99 (was €599,99, Save 47%) | With code BF2026: €300,79

Energy: 2560Wh 250A BMS, up to 3200W continuous Life: 6000+ cycles at 80% DOD Charging: solar, vehicle, grid, generator Rating: IP65, -20°C to 60°C Certified: IEC, FCC, CE, ECE R10

One unit replaces two, which makes this an easy first upgrade for a van or a boat. Installation takes about 10 minutes and needs no maintenance afterwards. It ships from a local warehouse with free delivery.

Humsienk 12V 150Ah Plus Bluetooth LiFePO4 Battery

Price: €295,99 (was €669,99, Save 56%) | With code BF2026: €278,23

Life: 15,000 cycles at 60% DOD Monitoring: Bluetooth 5.0 app BMS: built-in 150A Weight: 17.26 kg Uses: solar, RV, marine, golf cart Certified: IEC62619, CE, FCC-SDoC

This is the easiest way to leave lead-acid behind. It is light enough for one person to carry to a boat or a trolling motor setup. A quick phone check shows how much power remains before a long day on the water, and it never needs watering.

Availability

Shoppers can find the Black Friday deals on batteries on the Humsienk EU online store. Code BF2026 is valid until 5 December 2026.

About Humsienk

Humsienk delivers dependable, high-efficiency energy storage systems for homes and mobility applications around the world. With over three million households relying on our technology, we provide consistent power and lasting durability across a wide range of energy needs. Driven by cutting-edge innovation, internal engineering expertise, and strong manufacturing capacity, Humsienk builds scalable, high-output energy systems for residential and on-the-go use-empowering resilient energy solutions for today and the future.

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