MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Fenyang, China / Timesnewswire / November 26, 2026 –“Where can a wine shop be found? A cowherd points to the Xinghua Village in the distance.” This famous verse by Du Mu, a poet of the Tang Dynasty, has made Xinghua Village an enduring emotional symbol of drinking in China, endowing Fenjiu with a unique poetic heritage. Originating from the village, Fenjiu has secured its foothold in global markets through a combined approach of space, flavor and cultural symbols.

I ncreased V isibility in I nternational L ifestyles

In the Chinese culture, Xinghua Village always evokes a poetic haven. Through cross-cultural communication, Fenjiu has transformed this lyrical vision into tangible, inviting spaces for global audiences. From the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris and the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia in Sydney to the banks of the River Thames in London, restaurants in Manhattan, bars in Milan, and landmark restaurants in St. Petersburg as well as duty-free shops, premium supermarkets, and cocktail festivals worldwide, Fenjiu is bringing its light-aroma baijiu into diverse lifestyle spaces worldwide.

These spaces, each with its own significance, collectively create a solid“cultural anchoring” for Fenjiu. Museums, cultural exhibitions, and dinner parties provide a narrative framework, introducing Fenjiu to global audiences through the lens of Eastern aesthetics and heritage. Bars, cocktail festivals, and open-air parties serve to broaden the consumer base, so baijiu is no longer a spirit you must first understand through poetry, but something you can simply sit down with and enjoy. Duty-free shops, supermarkets and distributor networks are concrete sales channels that convert brand culture into repeated purchases.

Fenjiu is showing up as a base spirit on cocktail menus in bars in London or Moscow, allowing local consumers to get a taste of China's poetry and wine culture in their familiar settings. Moving beyond Chinese community circles to local drinking occasions marks an outstanding shift in Fenjiu's global expansion. The true significance lies not in selling beverages, but in ensuring Fenjiu is present wherever locals raise their glasses.

As of 2025, Fenjiu had exported to over 100 countries and regions with more than 9,000 overseas terminal stores, over 180 duty-free shops, and a presence in 200 cities. Its total overseas revenue in 2025 was about RMB 920 million, rising by 31.6% year-on-year, outpacing most leading baijiu producers.

Cross-cultural F lavor M ash-ups

At the heart of the poetry and wine culture is the flavor. The second pillar of Fenjiu's global expansion is translating its light aroma into a flavor language familiar to consumers around the world. Light-aroma baijiu is renowned for its pure and delicately fragrant profile, closer on the palate to vodka and whisky, making it a natural base for cocktails.

The“Summer with Fenjiu” event epitomizes this taste strategy, featuring signature cocktails that are more approachable for international consumers. In Manchester, bartenders use 10-year-aged Fenjiu and Fenjiu Brown as base spirits, paired with lemon and lychee, preserving the light-aroma character while keeping the overall taste light and easy-drinking.

At the London Coffee Festival, the“Fenjiu Coffee Martini,” crafted with Fenjiu Brown as a base in place of vodka, was rediscovered amid the familiar aroma of coffee. At a tasting event in Moscow, bartenders blended fresh fruit and juice with Fenjiu's crispness, giving many young Russians their first taste of Chinese baijiu.

Currently, Fenjiu pursues two taste strategies. First, the authentic light-aroma profile is preserved, allowing international consumers to savor the mellow, refined charm of baijiu. Second, cross-category innovations such as cocktails, food pairings, baijiu-filled chocolates, and coffee blends help break the stereotype that baijiu is strong, sharp and hard on the palate. Thanks to these strategies, Fenjiu is no longer limited to pairing with Chinese dishes, but has found its place alongside Western food in bars, at parties and summer social gatherings.

A D istinctive B rand I mprint R ooted in Eastern A esthetics

The third pillar of Fenjiu's global expansion is transforming the poetry and wine culture into communicable symbols. Instead of leaning on historical narratives, Fenjiu translates the abstract cultural heritage into tangible symbols by means of products, vessels and events.

In product design, the ancient“small-mouthed and pointed-bottom urn” is distilled into Fenjiu's totemic vessel silhouette. It is reworked as the core visual element for the Fenjiu Jujiang series, carrying the heritage of Xinghua Village to Paris Design Week. Elements of Silk Road culture including ocean-going ships, camel caravans, and Dunhuang flying apsaras are woven into the bottle design. Xinghua Village therefore evolves from a geographic birthplace into a flowing channel of cultural exchange. Qinghua Fenjiu with its signature cobalt blue, porcelain white, and gilded details draws upon the visual heritage of Chinese porcelain and the Silk Road, embodying an Eastern aesthetic that celebrates porcelain and baijiu as national treasures.

Fenjiu's poetic heritage is being reinterpreted. Du Mu's verses were recited at the“China Night” event of the Venice Biennale, and reimagined as a contemporary narrative during a new product launch in Sydney. A global poetry and couplet contest invited consumers to co-create the brand's cultural symbols around the theme of poetry and wine. From the golden medal at the Panama-Pacific International Exposition and the collection ceremony at the Moscow Kremlin Museums to overseas cultural centers, intangible heritage exhibitions, and poetry-and-wine events, Fenjiu has constantly enriched the narrative of China's light-aroma baijiu.

Fenjiu's global journey with its poetic heritage is not just about translating the poetry and wine culture into foreign languages, but about distilling the essence into a simple moment, namely, someone is simply seeking a drink somewhere. Through the combination of the three pillars of space, flavor and cultural symbols, Fenjiu has not only made the millennium-old culture known to the world, but also enabled international consumers to engage with it.

From a Tang dynasty's poem to creative mixed drinks, Fenjiu is turning light aroma into a Chinese story for the world to savor. (Diao Qian)

About Xinghuacun

Shanxi Xinghuacun Fenjiu Group is a major state-owned enterprise under the supervision of Shanxi Province. Its core businesses include the production of Fenjiu, Zhuyeqing Liquor and Xinghuacun Liquor. The group operates large-scale production facilities and raw grain bases, with its products sold in more than 70 countries and regions worldwide. With a brewing heritage spanning more than 6,000 years, Fenjiu is the benchmark behind China's national standard for light-aroma baijiu. Its brewing techniques were among the first to be included on China's national intangible cultural heritage list. Deeply rooted in China's rich liquor culture, Fenjiu is widely acclaimed as the“Soul of Chinese Liquor.”