MENAFN - Gulf Times) The US economy grew much faster than initially estimated in the third quarter, while inflation increased further in October, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month and again in early 2027.

The sharp upward revision to gross domestic product last quarter, reported by the Commerce Department on Wednesday, marked the quickest economic growth pace in three years. It reflected upgrades to consumer spending and business investment, mostly related to artificial intelligence.

Robust domestic demand is fueling inflation, with a measure of underlying price pressures in October posting its biggest year-over-year increase since late 2023. The economy has powered ahead despite the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran.

"It is more urgent than ever that Fed officials step up the pace of interest rate hikes to cool off economic demand," said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS. "It was once thought that import tariffs and energy prices from the Mideast war were one-off factors behind the higher inflation numbers, but increasingly the inflation fires look to be stoked by old-fashioned economic demand pressures."

GDP increased at a 4.3% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its second estimate of third-quarter GDP. It was the fastest pace since the third quarter of 2023. The economy was previously estimated to have grown at a 3.4% pace.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected GDP growth to be revised up to a 3.5% pace. The economy grew at a 2.2% rate in the April-June quarter.

Growth in consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, was revised up to a 4.2% rate. That was the strongest pace since the fourth quarter of 2024 and was an upgrade from the previously reported 3.8% pace.

Spending is being driven mostly by higher-income households, whose wealth was boosted by the stock market before the ongoing AI-led selloff. Economists expect consumer spending to slow to a still-healthy pace in the fourth quarter, though declining gasoline prices should ease some of the financial pressure on middle- and lower-income households.

Average retail gasoline prices have dropped below $4 a gallon for the first time since mid-July, data from the US Energy Information Administration showed.

Disposable household income, adjusted for taxes and inflation, rebounded in October, and the saving rate increased after declining for two straight months, the BEA said in another report.

Low layoffs, with first-time claims for state unemployment benefits at a 57-year low, are also expected to help underpin spending.

But some of the relief at the gasoline pump could be offset by higher prices elsewhere after President Donald Trump on Wednesday fired a new tariff salvo against 14 major trading partners, including China, Japan and the European Union.

Business spending on equipment increased at a 21.8% rate in the third quarter, the fastest since the third quarter of 2020. That figure was an upgrade from the 20.9% rate of growth estimated last month. Business investment has posted three straight quarters of double-digit growth, and momentum appeared to have persisted early in the fourth quarter.

A third report from the Commerce Department's Census Bureau showed non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a proxy for business spending, jumped 1.2% in October after rising 0.8% in September. Shipments of these so-called core capital goods, which go into the calculation of the business equipment spending component in the GDP report, rose 0.6% last month after advancing 1.3% in September.

A cloud, however, is hanging over AI. Broader questions about AI funding, profitability, regulation and public resistance to data-center developments have emerged and persist even after the surprise reinstatement of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Tech firms have borrowed huge sums over the past year for AI spending. AI remains a key pillar of the economy.

An AI-related investment slowdown could reduce imports, which subtracted 2.58 percentage points from GDP growth last quarter.

"The tech selloff, while probably not putting any dent in fourth-quarter investment spending, may start to prompt a cooling for later in 2027 as funding comes under a little more pressure," said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING. "Cooler tech investment growth would mean less of a drag from net trade, so it wouldn't be a disaster."

Final sales to private domestic purchasers, which exclude inventories, trade and government, accelerated at a 5.8% rate in the third quarter, the fastest pace since the second quarter of 2021, the GDP report showed. This measure of domestic demand, closely watched by policymakers, was previously estimated to have surged at a 4.9% rate.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index increased 0.3% in October after gaining 0.5% in September, the BEA said. PCE inflation was lifted by higher prices for goods, including food and household furnishings, as well as services such as recreation, dining out and hotel stays. In the 12 months through October, PCE inflation increased 3.8% after advancing 3.6% in September.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE Price Index increased 0.3% for the third straight month. So-called core PCE inflation increased 3.3% on a year-over-year basis in October, the largest advance since November 2023, after climbing 3.1% in September.

The Fed tracks the PCE price measures for its 2% inflation target. Financial markets have priced in a quarter-percentage-point rate hike at the US central bank's December 8-9 meeting from the current 3.75%-4.00% range, and are expecting another increase in January, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller has signaled he could support a bigger half-percentage-point rate increase to quell inflation. Economists, however, said tightening financial market conditions amid an equities selloff had reduced the need for such an aggressive move.

US economy inflation Federal Reserve interest rates